The Lincoln Lawyer Shocker: Who's Out?

Well, this isn't the news we wanted to report on this fine Tuesday morning.

On the heels of the excellent renewal/cancel news that The Lincoln Lawyer had been renewed for Season 3, we have some bad news.

An original star is not returning as a series regular.

Neve Campbell, who plays Mickey's ex-wife Maggie, will not be back as a regular.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the news of Campbell's exit but noted that the actress could return in future seasons.

The good news?

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 seemingly foreshadowed the exit with Maggie accepting a job out of town.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that the hit legal drama would return and focus on the fifth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt.

Maggie was not a part of that novel, but adaptations have been known to change things from the source material, so there was always that chance she could remain with the show.

Maggie did have a diminished role during the second season, but that could be attributed to Campbell being booked and busy.

The actress appeared on Peacock's brilliant Twisted Metal adaptation.

Fan favorite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as Mickey Haller.

Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Angus Sampson (Cisco), and Yaya DaCosta (Andrea Freeman), among others, reprise their roles on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 premiered on July 6, 2023, and quickly climbed up the Netflix Global Top 10 with a cumulative 40 million views as of August 29, 2023, reaching the Top 10 in 81 countries.

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," said Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, Co-Showrunners/Executive Producers.

A premiere date for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 has yet to be announced, but it likely won't be for quite a while because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

For now, you can stream the first two seasons on Netflix around the globe.

What are your thoughts on Campbell exiting?

Do you hope for her return down the line?

Hit the comments.

