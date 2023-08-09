The Wonder Years Exclusive Clip: Dean and Corey Unite for the Boxcar Derby

The Wonder Years continues to make us laugh in its second season on ABC.

The successful reboot continues tonight (Wednesday, August 9, at 9 p.m.) with an episode titled "Like a Boss."

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at one of the many comical scenes ahead, and it features one of the true constants of the series:

Dulé Hill's perfect comedy timing.

We don't want to delve too far into what happens in the clip because then you won't have much incentive to watch.

But we can talk about the episode.

"After Lillian's boss announces budget cuts, she is forced to make a decision and enforce boundaries between her personal and professional life," the description reads.

"Dean and Cory's friendship hits a few speed bumps as they work together for the boxcar derby."

The clip focuses on the latter, with Dean and Cory preparing for the boxcar derby and the reaction from the family when they tell them about it.

The Peabody Award-winning series stars Don Cheadle narrating the series as Adult Dean Williams and Elisha "EJ" Williams as Dean Williams.

The cast is rounded out by Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, The Wonder Years is an original coming-of-age comedy.

It tells the story of the Williams family during the late 1960s, spotlighting the ups and downs of growing up in a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, and the friendship, laughter, and lessons along the way.

Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson, Bob Daily, and Jacque Edmonds Cofer serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Check out the exclusive clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.