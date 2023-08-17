TWD: Daryl Dixon Takes Norman Reedus to the French Capital in Post-Apocalyptic Key Art

We are fast approaching the premiere of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on AMC.

The latest chapter of Daryl's story begins Sunday, September 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The previous footage has showcased Norman Reedus' weatherbeaten character as he navigates a new sandbox.

Now, AMC has dropped the key art for the forthcoming spinoff, and it's as picturesque as you'd expect from a show set in France.

Reedus is front and center in a post-apocalyptic wasteland with the Eiffel Tower in the background for good measure.

Truthfully, the color tone reminds me of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, which put radiation at the center of the storytelling.

Hopefully, TWD: Daryl Dixon is a cut above that.

On The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.

The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home.

As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi also star.

The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, and Jason Richman.

AMC handed out a renewal for the series at San Diego Comic-Con last month, which means the network believes there are still plenty of stories to tell in the Walking Dead universe.

We've had plenty of promos for the show, but the latest material ups the ante to showcase this very different universe.

Check it out below.

What are your thoughts on the key art and trailer?

Will you be watching the show when it premieres?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.