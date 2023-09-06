All Rise Teases Loss, Romance, and Return Cases in Final Season

The final episodes are almost here. All Rise Season 4 premieres on Saturday, September 16, and they're bringing the drama.

OWN TV dropped the official season trailer, which teases loss, romance, returns, and riveting cases.

It’s hard to believe this is the end since we’ve grown to love these characters, but hopefully, OWN had enough time to craft a proper goodbye.

At the end of All Rise Season 3 Episode 10, Brandon Nation had caused senseless violence and possibly killed Ness and Teddy.

We’re still unsure if one or both of them die, but Lola is on the warpath to prevent more violence.

Lola’s marriage was also in jeopardy since Andre took advantage of her fear and kissed her, and Robin walked in at that moment.

Can she and Robin work things out and learn to communicate their needs better?

The other couples are finally flourishing. Luke and Emily finally admit their feelings to each other and are finally being honest. Will they get their happy ending?

Amy and Mark are finally planning their wedding, which is a family affair involving all their friends.

While All Rise has focused on more of the characters’ lives since moving to OWN, we still have plenty of legal stories left to cover.

Marg Helgenberger returns as Judge Lisa Brenner right when Lola needs her the most.

Someone close to Mark is attacked, which could be connected to an old case. Could Luke have been wrong about Carl Brewer?

Can he be retried, or will double jeopardy go into effect? All Rise has planned to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with these cases and drama for the final episodes.

Simone Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael, alongside Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, and J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-public defender Luke Watkins.

The cast is rounded out by Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's judicial assistant Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as victim advocate Sara Castillo, Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn, and Marg Helgenberger as Judge Lisa Benner.

The recurring includes Samantha Marie Ware as law clerk Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, Ronak Gandhi as Mark’s assistant Teddy Biswas, and Christian Keyes as Lola’s husband Robin Taylor.

Check out the official promo below:

