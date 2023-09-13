Buffy the Vampire Slayer Gets Audible Sequel With Original Cast Set to Reprise Roles

We'll file this under one of the most shocking pieces of TV news this year.

Audible is removing the stake from The Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe with Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set to premiere on October 12, 2023, twenty years after the original series finale.

The audio original was written by original cast member Amber Benson alongside writer Christopher Golden and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland.

For the first time in 20 years, the supernatural drama will reunite original series stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong.

Laya DeLeon Hayes is set as a new cast member.

"The audio original brings fans a fresh story and a new world, filled with horror, heart, humor, and surprises at every turn," Audible teases.

The series "picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

"Since then, Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways."

"When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more," the Audible logline adds.

"While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer."

"She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world…his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," says James Marsters.

"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

"Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride," commented Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible.

"The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

Ever since Buffy the Vampire Slayer went off the air in 2003 after seven seasons, there's been a desire from fans for more episodes to be produced.

While a live-action spinoff seems unlikely, this is the next best thing.

We hope there are more familiar faces, like Sarah Michelle Gellar, along for the ride and we're being kept in the dark about it.

What are your thoughts on this big comeback?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.