Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed: Alyson Hannigan, Mira Sorvino, Mauricio Umansky, & More

After months of teases, the entire Dancing With the Stars cast has been revealed.

ABC saved the big news for its Wednesday telecast of Good Morning America, and there are some exciting additions.

We already knew that Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101, Sweet Magnolias), Charity Lawson (The Bachelorette), and Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) were taking part.

Scroll down to find out who will be joining them.

It's a great cast.

Tyson Beckford - 52

Beckford is a supermodel best known for working on campaigns with Ralph Lauren, Polo, Ducati, and Mercedes-Benz.

He also co-hosted Bravo's Make Me a Supermodel.

Beckford will be paired up with Jenna Johnson this season.

Xochitl Gomez - 17

Xochitl is well-known for her work in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

She also had roles on Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club and Raven's Home.

Gomez will compete alongside Val Chmerkovskiy.

Alyson Hannigan - 49

Hannigan has racked up plenty of memorable performances throughout her acting career.

She played Willow on Buffy the Vampire Slayer before following it up with How I Met Your Mother and scene-stealing turns in the American Pie franchise.

She will be paired with Sasha Farber.

Harry Jowsey - 26

Since his appearance on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, Jowsey has remained in the public eye thanks to appearances in additional reality TV series.

We're intrigued to see what he brings to the competition.

He'll compete alongside new pro Rylee Arnold.

Jason Mraz - 46

Yes, the singer-songwriter of some of the catchiest music around is taking part in the show's highly anticipated return to ABC.

Little is known about his dancing skills, but we're sure he'll be a solid addition to the cast.

He'll compete alongside Daniella Karagach.

Adrian Peterson - 38

The NFL veteran has been a part of plenty of teams and has had plenty of memorable moments throughout his career.

How will he fare with ballroom dancing?

He's paired up with Britt Stewart.

Lele Pons - 27

Youtube personality and singer Lele Pons is another new addition to the cast.

Pons has plenty of catchy songs, including "Dicen," "Celoso," and "Se Te Nota."

Pons will compete alongside Brandon Armstrong.

Mira Sorvino - 55

Sorvino is a TV and movie veteran, thanks to roles in Mighty Aphrodite, and Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion.

On the small screen, Sorvino appears in Shining Vale and previously on Impeachment: American Crime Story.

She will be cha-cha-ing into the ballroom with Gleb Savchenko by her side.

Mauricio Umansky - 53

Mauricio is best known for his work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills.

The reality TV star is also well known for having his grip on the Los Angeles real estate market.

He has been paired with Emma Slater.

Matt Walsh - 58

Matt Walsh is an actor and comedian best known for working on Veep, Comedy Bang! Bang!, and The Daily Show With Jon Stewart.

We can't wait to see him on the show.

Walsh will be paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Barry Williams - 68

Williams appeared on several iterations of The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady.

He will be paired with Peta Murgatroyd for his dancing debut.

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 launches Tuesday, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.