Dark Winds Renewed for Season 3 at AMC

Dark Winds will have another case to solve at AMC and AMC+.

The hit drama series has been renewed for Dark Winds Season 3.

A renewal was a no-brainer, with the cabler and its streaming sibling previously touting the show's continued success.

Dark Winds Season 2 averaged 1.7 million viewers during its first three days on the linear cable service.

Numbers for AMC+ have not been made available, but the network indicated that it had a strong footprint on the streaming service as the series aired.

Episodes were made available before their debuts on the service, so there was an incentive for fans to watch it earlier.

"We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

"From the beloved novels, to an incredibly collaborative producing team that includes Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, showrunner John Wirth and star Zahn McClarnon, to the entire cast and crew, there is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe."

"Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it."

Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico), and Jessica Matten (Tribal, Burden of Truth).

On Dark Winds Season 2, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect.

They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code.

With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them.

Dark Winds Season 3 joins The Night Manager, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Interview With the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and Lucky Hank as the network's renewed series for next season.

Dark Winds is targeting a 2025 return date.

