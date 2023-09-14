Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Returns in Revival Trailer, and Everything Has Changed

It's hard to believe that Frasier is returning to the air next month.

After years of teases, the Frasier revival is set to premiere Thursday, October 12, on Paramount+.

The streaming service shared the official trailer for the next chapter, which looks filled with laughs.

Kelsey Grammer effortlessly embodies the character he played for so many years, and you can tell he's happy to be back, even if Frasier's life has changed.

At the top of the clip, Frasier is back in Boston and is drinking with friends in the bar.

"I feel amalgamated with the hoi polloi," he declares, eliciting the following response from Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst):

"You are the classic everyman."

Frasier's second act in Boston finds him trying to reconnect with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), which proves to be a tough ask.

"Have you considered that he hates you?" Alan wonders after Frasier complains about how little he knows about his son's life.

The cast also includes Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy's roommate Eve, and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew David.

Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's radio producer, Roz Doyle, will return.

Bebe Neuwirth, who played Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, will also return.

David Hyde Pierce announced before the series got a premiere date that he would not be interested in returning to the role of Niles Crane.

However, something tells us we'll get plenty of updates about what Niles has been up to since the original series finale.

Reboots and revivals are tricky to pull off because there are many expectations, but the trailer certainly captures the tone of its predecessor.

The big test will be in whether fans follow the show to streaming.

CBS is planning to air two episodes linearly as a tease with the aim of getting the would-be fans to sign up for Paramount+.

