Frasier Revival: Plot, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know!

Who knew that when Dr. Frasier Crane first appeared on the iconic 1980s sitcom Cheers, the character would have the staying power to last decades?

Perhaps Kelsey Grammar, who portrays the fastidious psychiatrist, did. Grammar took Frasier from pining over Shelly Long's, Diane, and drinking beers in Boston to telling radio fans, "I'm listening" in Seattle.

Where is Dr. Frasier Crane headed next? We'll take a look at everything you need to know about the new Frasier!

How Did the Original Frasier End?

When Cheers ended in 1993, Dr. Frasier Crane moved back to his hometown of Seattle, Washington. Frasier began a new phase of his career, hosting his own radio show and giving listeners advice.

He also reconnected with his family, which included his father, Martin, a retired police officer, and brother, Niles, who, to viewer's shock, was even more quirky and fastidious than Frasier!

Eleven seasons of Frasier later, fans were gifted with an almost perfect series finale. Frasier's father, Martin, and his girlfriend, Ronee, got married. His brother, Niles, and wife, Daphne, had a baby boy (in a veterinarian's office, no less.)

And instead of heading to San Francisco for a new job, Frasier made a last-minute leap of faith to move to Chicago to pursue a relationship with his new love, Charlotte.

The finale was a mix of heartfelt goodbyes and heartwarmingly funny moments. It was the perfect way to end this much-loved series, and, unlike many a series finale, it left fans happy.

Is the Frasier Revival Happening?

So is it wise to bring Frasier back after such a successful series finale?

We hope so because, smart or not, it's happening.

Kelsey Grammar, who has played the titular Dr. Frasier Crane since he first appeared on Cheers in 1984, has decided to reprise his role one more time in a brand new reboot of the series.

Grammar had teased that the reboot could premiere as early as October 2023, but with the SAG-AFTRA strike happening, we'll be thrilled to see the new series air by the end of 2023. We'll keep you posted.

Will Niles Return for the Frasier Reboot?

David Hyde Pierce has said multiple times over the years that, as much as he enjoyed the series, he wouldn't come back for a Frasier reboot. Unfortunately, he's sticking to his guns.

As difficult as it will be to imagine Frasier without his brother and sidekick, it seems we'll have little choice in the matter.

And there's been no word on whether Nile's wife, Daphne, played by Jane Leeves, will return.

What Other Frasier Cast Members Are Not Returning for the Revival?

Other than Frasier, some of the most beloved characters will not be returning.

Sadly, as John Mahoney passed away in 2018, Frasier's father, Martin Crane, won't be on the new series. And there's no word on whether Martin's wife, Ronee, played by Wendie Malick, will make an appearance.

Also, much to our disappointment, Laura Linney, who played Charlotte, the match-maker that Frasier decided to move to Chicago to pursue, has said she wasn't contacted about being in the revival.

Are Any of the Former Frasier Cast Members Returning for the Revival?

But fear not, as some very familiar faces will be showing up as guest stars, including Peri Gilpin, who played Frasier's radio producer, Roz Doyle, for the entirety of the original series.

During the finale, Roz was promoted to station manager of KACL, so we're excited to see where she's ended up since then.

And Bebe Neuwirth, Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, who first appeared on Cheers and frequently guest starred on Frasier, will also pop in to make life more interesting.

What New Actors and Characters Will Join the Frasier Cast?

Now that we know who will not return let's take a look at who will be rounding out the new cast.

What's exciting is that we'll be meeting a couple of the now grownup kids from the original Frasier!

Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Frasier and Lilith's son, Freddy. Anders Keith is playing Niles and Daphne's son, David.

Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Alan, Frasier's new friend, Jess Salguerio as Eve, Freddy's college roommate, and Toks Olagundoye will portray Olivia, the head of a college psychology department.

Will the Frasier Reboot Take Place in Chicago?

That's not what we hear. We're not sure what happened in Chicago between Frasier and Charlotte, and we can't wait to find out, but this time around, it appears that Frasier is headed back to Boston to embark on a new chapter in his life.

Will it include a stop for a beer at his old stomping ground, Cheers? That's yet to be seen.

Equally exciting is that James Burrows, who helped create Cheers and directed over 30 episodes of Frasier, will direct the first two episodes of this revival.

What Is the Plot for the New Frasier?

This is Frasier's third act, and he'll be building a new life, this time in Boston as an academic.

We hear rumors of a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages as they vie for the attention of their grown son, Freddy.

And Kelsey Grammar told People, "We'll certainly always honor the past. We have to honor the fact that John Mahoney died and that Martin is no longer with us. We'll be dealing with that for sure."

We'll be sure to have tissues ready for that goodbye.

Is There a Trailer for the Frasier Revival?

Not presently, but we'll update accordingly when one is made available.

Where Will I be able to Watch the New Frasier?

You'll be able to catch the new Frasier streaming on Paramount+ when new episodes are available.

C. Orlando is a TV Fanatic Staff Writer. Follow her on Twitter.