Lawmen: Bass Reeves to Premiere in November on Paramount+, and the Teaser Trailer is Here

The next chapter of the Yellowstone franchise will be on the air before the year's end.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ with two episodes on Sunday, November 5, in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets.

The anthology series stars executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Honorary Oscar recipient Donald Sutherland, and Emmy Award nominee Dennis Quaid.

"Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi," the official logline for the Yellowstone prequel teases.

"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family."

"Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history."

The cast includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, and Tosin Morohunfola.

The cast is rounded out by Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes.

Created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, the series also is executive produced by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, David Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin.

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ international markets.

The promo certainly hints at a different kind of spinoff for the Yellowstone franchise, and it promises to be a refreshing change of pace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.