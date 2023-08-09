David Oyelowo Lays Down the Law in First Trailer for Taylor Sheridan's Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Taylor Sheridan's impressive Paramount+ slate continues to expand.

The streaming service on Wednesday shared the first footage of Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Premiering this fall in the U.S. and all Paramount+ international markets, the anthology series stars executive producer and Emmy Award nominee David Oyelowo.

Also starring are Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Donald Sutherland, and Dennis Quaid.

The impressive cast is rounded out by Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars.

Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley, and Bill Dawes are all starring in a recurring capacity.

The series is executive produced by Oscar nominee Sheridan and created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan.

The eight-episode season is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, exclusively for Paramount+.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves "will bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life," according to the official synopsis.

"Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

The new series is an anthology series with future iterations that will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

In addition to Sheridan, Feehan and Oyelowo, the series is also executive produced by David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves has been in the works for well over a year, so you'll be glad to know it's on track to premiere in the fall on Paramount+.

Sheridan's impressive slate includes 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King and Special Ops: Lioness, and the upcoming series Land Man.

Check out the official teaser for Lawmen: Bass Reeves below.

