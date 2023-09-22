Leah Remini and Kevin James Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of King of Queens

It's hard to believe it's been 25 years since The King of Queens premiered.

The comedy starring Leah Remini and Kevin James lasted nine seasons from 1998 through 2007, and the two leading stars look back fondly on their time on the CBS comedy series.

Remini and James took to social media to pay tribute to the show on its 25th anniversary on Thursday.

"25 years ago today, we aired," James wrote in a caption on Instagram.

"I am so incredibly blessed to have taken this ride with the insanely talented @leahremini and Jerry Stiller."

"I love you both so much. and thank you to the GREATEST FANS in the world 🌎 LOVE YOU! 🙏❤️"

Remini called the show "truly special" and raved about the people she worked with and the passionate fans who tuned in weekly to keep the show on the air for so long.

"By the time I signed on as Carrie Heffernan, I had been to hundreds of auditions, was cast in many pilots and some short-lived series, and was finally offered The King Of Queens," she began her caption.

"As soon as production started on season one, I knew I was home, and I am blessed to say I was part of a truly special show that went on for nine seasons and 207 episodes and still lives on successfully in syndication."

The actress said that James, Jerry Stiller, and their "amazing" costars kept the laughs flowing while shooting the show.

"They all made me laugh every day," she wrote. "Our gifted guest and recurring cast made the show what it is."

"Working with the cast, crew, and our awesome and dedicated writers and producers was a dream come true for an actress."

Remini also speaks about the comments she sees about the show.

"I want to let you all know that I see the comments where you say that you fall asleep every night to The King of Queens, that it got you through a rough day and tough times in your lives, that you laughed for the first time in your day watching us, or that you watch several episodes a day, or that you and your family bond over watching the episodes in syndication."

"It means the world to me, and I'm so grateful for this experience that lives on and on," she concluded her tribute.

What are your thoughts on the tributes, TV Fanatics?

King of Queens is available to stream on Peacock.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.