Leah Remini Sues Church of Scientology for Alleged Harassment, Stalking, and Defamation

Leah Remini is moving forward with legal action against the Church of Scientology.

The veteran actress on Wednesday filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court against the L. Ron Hubbard-created organization and its leader David Miscavige, according to documents shared by The Blast.

The King of Queens alum's lawsuit is the result of alleged "civil harassment, stalking, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage."

Remini says the Church has "undertaken a campaign to ruin and destroy" her life and livelihood.

The lawsuit states she is "a former Scientologist of nearly 40 years, a two-time Emmy-award winning producer, actress and New York Times best-selling author" who was "deemed a Suppressive Person and declared Fair Game by Scientology in 2014 when she publicly departed Scientology, a Suppressive Act as laid out by Scientology directives."

Remini says she has been "stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation."

Moreover, she alleges that the Church has "incessantly harassed, threatened, intimidated and embarrassed Ms. Remini's family members, friends, colleagues and business associates, causing her to lose personal relationships, business contracts and other business opportunities."

Leah feels the above is causing her "significant and ongoing economic harm" and "preventing her from exercising her First Amendment right and moral duty to speak out about Scientology's conduct."

Remini has spoken out about the Church of Scientology countless times, including in the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology on the Aftermath.

The show lasted three seasons on A&E.

"This series is about sharing the truth about Scientology," she previously said of the show.

"For too long, this multibillion-dollar organization bullied victims and journalists to prevent the truth being told. It is my hope that we shed light on information that makes the world aware of what is really going on and encourages others to speak up so the abuses can be ended forever."

"I hope that people who have left now feel they have a safe place to go. I hope others who have also experienced abuses will come forward and help us to do something about it."

Remini, who joined the Church in 1979 and left in 2013, addressed the filing on social media and her substack.

"After 17 years of harassment, intimidation, surveillance, and defamation, I am filing a lawsuit against Scientology and David Miscavige," she wrote.

"While advocating for victims of Scientology has significantly impacted my life and career, Scientology's final objective of silencing me has not been achieved."

"While this lawsuit is about what Scientology has done to me, I am one of thousands of targets of Scientology over the past seven decades."

"People who share what they've experienced in Scientology, and those who tell their stories and advocate for them, should be free to do so without fearing retaliation from a cult with tax exemption and billions in assets," the Kevin Can Wait alum added.

"The press has a right to report about Scientology without facing a sophisticated intelligence operation from Scientology to destroy their personal lives and their careers," the statement adds.

"Law enforcement authorities have a right to investigate crimes in Scientology without fear that they will lose their jobs."

