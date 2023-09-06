Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

at .

Taylor Sheridan's grip on the small screen shows no signs of slowing down.

Paramount+ has officially renewed Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3.

The news broke Wednesday, almost six months after the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 finale.

Bunny and Mike Take a Meeting - Mayor of Kingstown

While the renewal announcement took a long time, series star Jeremy Renner hinted at the show securing a pickup back in May.

He shared a photo of his character, accompanied with the following caption:

Guiding Iris - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 1

"Might be time to start mental preparation for 3?"

The renewal decision must have been made long ago, given that we're in the middle of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Renewal was a no-brainer because it's hard to imagine Paramount+ parting ways with any project from Sheridan, the creator of the hit Yellowstone franchise.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 didn't exactly end with a resolution, but there is an element of unpredictability regarding renewal decisions, thanks to the strikes.

Captive Audience - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 1

Many shows considered slam-dunks for renewal have been canceled, including The Great and How I Met Your Father.

Neither show had been renewed, but Prime Video recently canceled previously renewed shows Peripheral and A League of Their Own.

More cancellations are expected unless the strikes are miraculously resolved in the near future.

The strikes will continue until the writers and actors who bring our favorite shows to life get fair deals with the AMPTP.

Mister Cool - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 1

From co-creator and Academy Award nominee Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

Manhunt - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 1

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Check out our Mayor of Kingstown reviews.

Love Is In The Air For These TV Couples
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

Mayor of Kingstown Quotes

The consequence of a riot is dismantling the illusion that prison is controlled by the guards. The consequence of putting down the riot is dismantling the leadership structure within the inmates. All that remains is chaos until a new leadership structure is created, and when there are no leaders inside, there are no leaders outside. All gangs are from prison because that's where all gangsters end up. And so is our new reality, and that reality is chaos.

Mike

My father used to say, I can't wait to get old, for my mind to soften, and my memories to rot away. The hardest thing to do is forget, forget the scars that life gives you, forget the scars you gave others. The challenge, then, is hiding a few memories worth keeping from your dying mind. He told me to keep a journal and only write down the good things. Then, when the bad things fade away, you can read about the happy life you had. But minds don't forget so easy, and the horror that we witness and endure takes root. Only madness and dementia can remove it.

Mike

Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Photos

Unraveling - Mayor of Kingstown
Joesph Makes a Case - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3
Mike and Joseph at the Bar - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3
Mike and Evelyn Catch Up - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3
Getting the Lay of the Land - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3
Mike Looks Resigned - Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 3
  1. Mayor of Kingstown
  2. Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+