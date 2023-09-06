Mayor of Kingstown Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan's grip on the small screen shows no signs of slowing down.

Paramount+ has officially renewed Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3.

The news broke Wednesday, almost six months after the Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 finale.

While the renewal announcement took a long time, series star Jeremy Renner hinted at the show securing a pickup back in May.

He shared a photo of his character, accompanied with the following caption:

"Might be time to start mental preparation for 3?"

The renewal decision must have been made long ago, given that we're in the middle of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Renewal was a no-brainer because it's hard to imagine Paramount+ parting ways with any project from Sheridan, the creator of the hit Yellowstone franchise.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 didn't exactly end with a resolution, but there is an element of unpredictability regarding renewal decisions, thanks to the strikes.

Many shows considered slam-dunks for renewal have been canceled, including The Great and How I Met Your Father.

Neither show had been renewed, but Prime Video recently canceled previously renewed shows Peripheral and A League of Their Own.

More cancellations are expected unless the strikes are miraculously resolved in the near future.

The strikes will continue until the writers and actors who bring our favorite shows to life get fair deals with the AMPTP.

From co-creator and Academy Award nominee Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

The series also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.