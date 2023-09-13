Mrs Sidhu Investigates Exclusive Sneak Peek: Two Bodies, One Suspect

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates looks set to be an engaging mystery series with a comedic lick of humor.

The new drama series, headlined by Meera Syal, premieres Monday, September 18, on Acorn TV.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at the series premiere in which Mrs Sidhu goes up against DCI Burton (Craig Parkinson).

Mrs. Sidhu, a caterer with a taste for solving crimes, is shocked when her niece, Rani, is taken away for questioning after some incriminating evidence.

All of this happens on Mrs. Sidhu's first day catering at Sharpetone, a high-end health club.

Things take a shocking turn when two bodies are found inside the spa.

Initially, Mrs. Sidhu is far more concerned with staying out of the drama until her niece is hauled in for questioning.

Mrs. Sidhu poses plenty of questions to Burton, who is taken aback at the fact that he should be asking the questions.

It's clear that the detective has come up against people who have undermined his cases in the past and is determined not to let Mrs. Sidhu get in the way.

The exciting part of the clip is that Burton leaves Mrs. Sidhu with skin in the game by hauling Rani in for questioning and publicly humiliating her knack for solving crimes.

Mrs. Sidhu has plenty to prove, and with this being the first of four episodes, we're sure there will be plenty of drama between our titular character and the detective over the next few weeks.

The cast also includes Gurjeet Singh (Ackley Bridge) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu (Death in Paradise).

Mrs. Sidhu Investigates was created and written by Suk Pannu, with Vivienne Harvey also writing two episodes and Meera Syal providing additional material.

The series is directed by Steve Barron (Episodes one and two) and Ben Kellett (Episodes three and four).

Jane Wallbank serves as producer. Executive producers include Catherine Mackin and Bea Tammer of Acorn Media Enterprises; Jane Wallbank, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, and Alison Carpenter for Monumental Television; Gordon Kennedy for Absolutely Productions; and Steve Barron. Meera Syal and Suk Pannu are also executive producers.

Check out the TV clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.