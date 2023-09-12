Sex Education Final Season Trailer: Relationships Are on the Line As Otis Meets His Match

Saying goodbye to Sex Education will not be easy.

Many TV shows stay on the air long past their expiration date, but Sex Education Season 4 looks to be the perfect place to end the Netflix comedy.

In the official trailer for the final season, we see storylines come to dramatic conclusions as everyone reacts differently to the events of the prior season.

Otis and Maeve are trying to make their relationship work long-distance, but distance is not the only thing getting in the way of their love story.

Otis is trying to help is mother, Jean, through a rough patch when she's spiraling because Jakub left town after learning the truth about the father of the baby.

But this is a trying time for Otis, too. He's enrolled at Cavendish College with a determination to do what makes him happy.

That is until he learns that another student on campus is doling out the advice for people having sex.

Otis thought he cornered the market on that front, but it seems people are very interested in taking over.

All of the characters are reaching big moments in their lives as school comes to a close for good.

The will they-won't they relationship between Adam and Eric continues to be at the forefront of the drama.

They seemingly parted ways for good at the end of Sex Education Season 3, but their chemistry continues to burn brightly, even if they don't seem to be getting close again.

"Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again," the logline from Netflix teases.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level."

"There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!"

"Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal."

"Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him," Netflix adds.

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy."

"Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Asa Butterfield leads the cast as Otis Milburn, alongside Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Kedar Williams-Stirling.

The cast also includes Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings.

Joining them for the final season will be Emmy award winning actor and Schitt's Creek star, Dan Levy, comedian, writer and actor, Hannah Gadsby, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), and Marie Reuther (Kamikaze).

Also joining the final season is actress and model Jodie Turner Smith, comedian Eshaan Akbar and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Check out the exciting promo below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

