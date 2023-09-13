The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Renewal, Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything You Need To Know

The verdict is in, and The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is a go.

For two seasons, we have spent time with Mickey Haller and his team as they move around LA, trying to piece the mysteries together while working to exonerate his clients accused of various crimes.

The show has cemented itself as one of the finest legal dramas to ever grace the small screen. This is thanks to compelling characters and a great storyline.

With the news that Netflix picked up the show for a third season, it is high time to prepare ourselves for the third coming of Mickey Haller by getting you up to speed on the latest news about the show.

We will answer some of the most pressing questions and update this post when new information comes out.

Will There Be The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

The short and truthful answer is an enthusiastic yes.

On August 30, 2023, Netflix renewed the show for a third season. The decision came three weeks after The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 topped streaming charts for the streamer after garnering 40 million minutes (about 76 years) in watch time.

Co-showrunners and Co-Executive producers Ted Humphery and Dailyn Rodriguez expressed excitement about the third season, saying:

"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again."

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada, lauded the show and the creatives behind it, saying:

"We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season.

"Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favorite lawyer.

"The show continues to top our global lists, and it's a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelly, Ross Fineman, and our partners at A+E Studios."

Who is Returning for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Almost everyone in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be reprising their roles, apart from Neve Campbell.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 cast will include:

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller.

Becki Newton as Lorna.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy.

Angus Sampson as Cisco.

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman.

Elliot Gould as Legal Siegal.

Krista Warner as Hayley Haller.

What Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 be About?

Officially, the streamer has confirmed that the third season will be based on Michael Connely's fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

The season will tackle a close and personal case with Mickey, much more intimate than the last two he's worked on.

Towards the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Episode 10, Mickey met his new client, Julian, who had been arrested for the murder of his best friend.

That friend turned out to be Glory Days, a longtime collaborator of Mickey since Season 1 and who had helped him put Russell Lawson behind bars in Season 2.

This will be the case Mickey will tackle, and it will be hard for him because Glory Days was a true friend. Also, based on the circumstances of her death, Mickey might have put her in danger, making the case a bit more personal.

The season will explore the consequences of Mickey's actions in relation to the Bondurant case, where he exposed Alex Grant's organized crime roots, costing him a fortune. Last we saw him, Mickey was jumpy because he knew something might happen to him.

In his personal life, Mickey might start dating again after Lisa. That, coupled with the fact that he is a single dad now, might make his life fascinating.

The season will explore Lorna's aspirations to become a lawyer, her and Cisco's marriage, and Izzy's dance studio.

How Many Episodes Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Have?

Like the past two, Season 3 will be ten episodes long, enough time to explore this story.

Why Did Neve Campbell Exit The Lincoln Lawyer?

Fresh off the announcement of a third-season renewal, it was revealed that Season 1 regular Neve Campbell will not return for the third season.

The news didn't come as a surprise since her character had gotten a significant drop in screentime in Season 2 and had been potentially written out when Maggie moved from LA.

This was because Neve Campbell was tapped to lead a new show for ABC called Avalon, which meant she wouldn't be as available anymore.

If you followed along with our The Lincoln Lawyer reviews, you know how the character was misused, and while we will miss seeing Neve on the show, it's not a huge loss for it.

Fans will be seeing her on Avalon soon.

Will Lana Parrilla be on The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

The show never makes a habit of recycling characters, especially clients.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 saw Lisa Trammel get arrested for her husband's murder, significantly reducing the chances of the character reappearing in the third season.

If she does, it will be briefly, but the network has not confirmed anything.

There is a 50/50 chance she might appear because her fate was better than the one Trevor Elliot met.

When Will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Premiere?

There is no tentative date yet since the season was barely in production before the strikes, so it might be a while.

We will update this section with the official date.

Is there a trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3?

Not yet. But we will add it when it's out.

Where to Watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Online.

The show is a Netflix exclusive. It is only available to watch online on Netflix with a subscription.

Denis Kimathi is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. He has watched more dramas and comedies than he cares to remember. Catch him on social media obsessing over [excellent] past, current, and upcoming shows or going off about the politics of representation on TV. Follow him on Twitter.