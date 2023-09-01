The Morning Show Season 3: Cast, Release Date, Plot, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Armed with one of the most talented casts on the small screen, The Morning Show has excelled for two seasons because of its timely plots and first-rate acting.

With The Morning Show Season 3 on the horizon, it's time to take a look at everything we know about the next chapter.

The Morning Show 3 Renewal Status

Apple TV+ knows a hit when it has one, so we're happy to report that the show scored a renewal for Season 3 quite a while back.

The longer delay is because the show's cast is booked and busy, so it must be a logistical nightmare getting the stars to align to get filming underway.

Thankfully, the third season is in the can, so we're waiting to watch the episodes as they roll out.

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast: Who's In?

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Julianna Margulies are all set to return for The Morning Show Season 3.

But the series is adding more star power to the cast in the form of Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Based on the first details, it sounds like their characters will shift dynamics like never before.

We can't wait to see what they bring to the table.

The Morning Show Season 3 Plot: What's About to Go Down?

Apple TV+ dropped the following synopsis for the series' highly-anticipated return.

The stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA.

Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Yes, you read that right. Everything will change on The Morning Show Season 3.

It's always interesting when a show subverts expectations in such a big way, but it's one of the best parts of The Morning Show.

The Morning Show Season 3: Is There a Trailer?

The official trailer for The Morning Show Season 3 dropped in August 2023, sending the narrative in a convincing new direction.

UBA is in jeopardy, and Alex is determined to have a more prominent presence in the decisions at the network.

She's been the face of the morning show for years but feels she isn't getting her due.

That puts her on a bit of a collision course with Cory, who believes Alex doesn't deserve her seat at the table.

All of that changes when a hack seemingly reveals the secrets of everyone on the network, opening them up to media scrutiny.

But Hamm's Paul Marks takes a liking to Alex, and he could be the network's savior, so is it possible that Alex gets her seat at the table through Paul purchasing the network?

Possibly! That's just one of the plot threads teased in the promo. Check it out below.

How good does it look?

The first two seasons were fast-paced because allegiances shifted a lot, but how far will these people go when their secrets are on the cusp of becoming public knowledge?

The Morning Show Season 3: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

Ten new episodes have been ordered, in line with the first two seasons.

Given the fast pace of the series, it's the perfect amount to tell an all-encompassing story that will set us up for next season.

What more could we possibly want?

The Morning Show Season 3: When Will it Premiere?

The series returns on Wednesday, September 13.

Two episodes will be available on the premiere date, followed by one new episode a week through November 8, 2023.

Where Can I Watch The Morning Show Season 3?

The Morning Show continues to be an Apple TV+ exclusive, so all episodes will premiere on the streaming platform.

There's always a chance they could end up elsewhere down the line. AMC+ shows are coming to Max, so anything's possible these days.

But for now, if you want to keep up with Alex and Bradley's quest for answers, you need to subscribe to Apple TV+.

Has The Morning Show Been Renewed for Season 4?

In one of the least surprising decisions, Apple TV+ issued a renewal for The Morning Show Season 4 in May 2023.

No reason was given for the early renewal, but we're sure it's a vote of confidence in how excellent the third season will be.

Also, as we said before, the cast is busy, so locking them in sooner rather than later to prepare the show for production makes sense.

However, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will probably change things somewhat because the episodes can't be written, and the cast can't film completed scripts.

We don't have details on when The Morning Show Season 4 will enter production or, more importantly, when it will premiere.

Hopefully, The Morning Show Season 3 doesn't leave us on a massive cliffhanger if we're going to be waiting a long time.

