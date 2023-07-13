It's Official: SAG-AFTRA on Strike!

It's official: SAG-AFTRA is going on strike.

Contract talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended without a deal being reached, meaning that strike action will begin Thursday at midnight PT.

News of the talks breaking down doesn't come as much of a surprise: Strike action had been heavily expected after the first deadline was moved, and there wasn't a bridge between the two sides.

The work stoppage will impact 160,000 union members.

Earlier this year, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike, and a resolution for the writers has not been reached.

This is the first time since 1960 that both SAG and the WGA are on strike simultaneously.

The WGA strike halted shows like Abbott Elementary, 1923, Outlander, Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, and Saturday Night Live because they had no episodes in the can.

With the SAG strike in the equation, it means that even if the WGA strike is resolved, no actors will be available to film the material for the projects.

Instead, the actors will be picketing until they get a fair deal AMPTP.

Some of the issues raised by the SAG that must be ironed out before a deal can be reached include streaming residuals, artificial intelligence, and pension and health contributions.

"This is a very seminal hour for us," said SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at Thursday's press conference.

"I went in in earnest thinking that we would be able to avert a strike."

"The gravity of this move is not lost on me or our negotiating committee or our board members who have voted unanimously to proceed with a strike," she continued.

"It's a very serious thing that impacts thousands if not millions of people all across this country and around the world, not only members of this union but people who work in other industries that service the people that work in this industry."

"And so, it came with great sadness that we came to this crossroads, but we had no choice."

"We are the victims here. We are being victimized by a very greedy entity," Drescher continued.

"I am shocked by the way the people we have been business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things."

Take a look at some addictive reality TV because that's what will be on the schedule for an indefinite amount of time.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.