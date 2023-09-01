True Detective Season 4 Pushed to 2024 at HBO

We'll have to wait longer to watch the next chapter of HBO's True Detective.

Deadline reports that HBO has delayed True Detective: Night Country.

While the premium cabler previously revealed the series would return in 2023, it is now slated to premiere in January 2024.

No reason for the last-minute switcheroo has been given, but there's a good chance it's related to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis topline the crime drama's fourth outing, and they won't be able to promote the show without the strike being resolved.

True Detective takes years off the air at a time, so promotion will be critical to its success to let people know that the show is back.

Without the cast being able to promote the show, there's a chance it could slip under the radar and could do more harm to the franchise than good.

The promo released earlier this year hints at a return to form for the anthology series, so HBO will want to give it the best chance of success.

True Detective: Night Country comes from showrunner/writer/director/executive producer Issa López.

"When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace," reads the logline.

"To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

The series landed a formal renewal last summer by HBO to much fanfare.

"We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming.

Check out the official teaser promo below.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Are you excited about the show staging a comeback?

Hit the comments.

