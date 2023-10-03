RHOBH Trailer Teases the Downfall of Kyle & Mauricio's Marriage, Denise's Return, & More

There's never a dull moment on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That's the message I'm taking from the shocking trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, which premieres Wednesday, October 25, on Bravo.

The cabler went public with the trailer on Tuesday afternoon, and let's just say that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage woes will take center stage.

When news of their separation broke earlier this year, it was revealed that production got back underway to capture the aftermath.

As a result, we shouldn't expect the split to play into the season's narrative until the final episodes.

While that casts a dampener over the initial episodes, we may be able to witness the cracks that broke up this once-unstoppable couple.

Despite rumors that their relationship was nearing its end for years, Kyle's co-stars don't take the announcement very well.

"I had no idea!" Dorit Kemsley tells her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, who says he had dinner but "never said they were separated."

"Do you think they're hiding something?" wonders Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Sutton Stracke, who felt thrown under the bus by Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, believes her frenemy to be "in denial" about her relationship.

Kyle opens up to Erika Girardi, and her comments are pretty wild.

"Complete strangers are like, 'You made us believe in true love and now it's all...'" Kyle confides in her friend.

"This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can f--- off."

Sutton believes there's something else going on between Kyle and Mauricio than meets the eye and seems interested in discovering the truth.

"Every time I go online, I see something about someone cheating. Where there's smoke, there's fire."

Kyle's friendship with country singer Morgan Wade has been questioned since the split announcement.

Dorit wastes no time asking the singer how Kyle has tattooed "the first letter of your name on her body."

There are plenty of scenes of Kyle and Mauricio thrown in to show that they do film together, but things don't seem very positive for them.

"I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," Mauricio says, eliciting the following response from Kyle:

"For once, it's me."

Wowza, right?

Also teased in the promo is the return of Denise Richards, which reignites her feud with Erika, who makes jokes about the actress being on Only Fans.

Check out the promo below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.