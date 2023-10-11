Snake Oil Sneak Peek: A Heartstopping Pitch Results in Cutthroat Interrogation!

Have you been enjoying FOX's latest reality competition, Snake Oil?

The David Spade-hosted series has been testing people's ability to call a sham and scam out when they see and hear it.

The ability to make some money off of the ordeal for the contestants with the assistance of celebrity guests adds an extra layer of entertainment and fun to the series.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's new episode, and if we had one word to describe what's transpiring, it's "ruthless!"

On Snake Oil, contestants have the, at times, shockingly difficult task of figuring out which business ventures are real and which are a scam.

Some very convincing entrepreneurs present two contestants with their business plans and products.

And it's up to the contestants to determine which entrepreneurs are pitching real ideas versus fake ones.

Or are otherwise known as "snake oil salesmen."

Fortunately, the contestants get a bit of help from celebrity guest advisors who help them advance to the "snake pit" for that coveted spot of winning some life-changing cash!

This time around, the celebrities are the fun and hilarious comedian Jay Pharoah and a reality TV queen and mogul of her own, Bethenny Frankel.

In our exclusive clip, a lovely Ukrainian saleswoman, Yuliya, has an interesting product that may appeal to bleeding heart pet lovers.

We don't know what's more hilarious: her attempts to pitch this product with a straight face or contestant Jorge and the hysterical Jay Pharoah's facial expressions as they listen to her explain her product.

What is it? Well, we'll let you check out the clip to hear this absolutely OUTRAGEOUS product that would give anyone pause.

But she's pitching that her product costs roughly $42.17, to which we say, who would willingly pay that much for THAT?!

With the duo of Jorge and Jay Pharoah, you would think that the eternally charismatic and fun Jay Pharoah would steal the scene.

But that's not the case at all.

Jorge unleashes his inner beast mode, interrogating Yuliya about her product without barely giving her a second to think of her responses.

And before the 60-second pitch is up, he comes in hot with his answer before he and Pharoah can even commiserate about it.

It's a masterful display on Jorge's part and an entertaining watch all around.

Even the other contestant and Bethenny Frankel can't do anything but stare on in respect, and David Spade seems equally impressed by Jorge's Suits meets Billions level of badassery.

From this clip alone, one has to wonder if Jorge may return home a bit richer if he assesses people so well.

Check out the clip below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

An all-new episode of Snake Oil airs tonight on FOX at 9/8c.

