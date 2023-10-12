The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne Search for Each Other in Spinoff Teaser, Carol & Daryl Reunite, & More!

The Walking Dead franchise has been delivering more twists and turns since its series finale in 2022, thanks to three new spinoffs.

With New York Comic-Con on Thursday, it was inevitable we'd be getting some announcements about the projects keeping the TWD universe alive.

We'll start with the latest information for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

AMC has unveiled the first footage of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, which sees them reprising their Rick and Michonne roles.

In the clip, Rick is in a voiceover talking about his plight.

"I tried to get away. Please know I tried… but I failed."

"Just know," he adds. "I love you."

It's quite the tearjerker. Check out the promo below.

AMC also dropped some casting news for the series, revealing that Pollyanna McIntosh is returning as Jadis.

Jadis will have the rare distinction of appearing in three TWD-related series.

After leaving the main series alongside Rick, she segued over to The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Terry O'Quinn has been added to the cast as Beale, who you should have heard of if you've watched World Beyond.

Matt Jefferies is also joining in the role of Nat.

Lucifer alum Lesle-Ann Brandt was previously announced to be a part of the cast as Pearl.

"The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance," according to the logline.

"By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… and ultimately, a war against the living.

Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before?

Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Meanwhile, Melissa McBride has officially joined the cast of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

The news broke during the panel, and McBride even shared a statement.

"I've known there was much more to be told of Carol's story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away," McBride says in a statement.

"Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I'm so excited to continue Carol's journey here.

"This team of storytellers," she adds, "have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I'm loving the discoveries!"

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Episode 5 featured Carol's voice as Daryl caught up with her over the radio, and she revealed that someone had returned to the Commonwealth.

Before Daryl got a definite answer, the signal went awry.

Of course, Daryl then found himself in France, so we're sure he's got more pressing matters to deal with.

The series will be changing name, with Season 2 titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon -- Book of Carol.

