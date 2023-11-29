Fanatic Feed: Luke Mitchell Checks in to Chicago Med, Godfather of Harlem Renewed, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

After saying goodbye to countless cast members over the last few years, Luke Mitchell is joining the cast of Chicago Med.

We previously reported that Dr. Charles would be getting a blast from the past, and thanks to Deadline's exclusive, we can reveal it will be in the form of Mitchell's Dr. Mitch Ripley.

Don't get too attached to that name because the outlet states that there's a possibility the name could change.

Okay then.

As of now, Mitchell is on board in a recurring capacity, but there is the option to expand him to series regularly.

That, we guess, will be based on the reaction to the arc being cooked up involving the actor.

Mitchell is one of the best actors out there, so we really hope this works out for him.

He was excellent on The Tomorrow People, Blindspot, and Legacies, even if he was introduced too late in the game for the Vampire Diaries/Originals spinoff.

There were so many possibilities with Ken.

Chicago Med Season 9 will be the first without several series regulars, so there will be plenty of new additions as the season progresses.

We'll keep you up to speed on all the latest casting news as it becomes available.

Meanwhile, MGM+ is staying in business with Forest Whitaker with a renewal for Godfather of Harlem.

The series will return to the streaming service for a fourth season, with production set to get underway in 2024.

"Forest Whitaker's inspired performance as Bumpy Johnson has introduced an iconic, archetypal television antihero to the premium television landscape," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"The cast and creative team exceed expectations every single season, both creatively and cinematically.

"We couldn't be more delighted to embark on a fourth season with this incredibly talented group of people."

"After such a long time away, I'm so excited to be returning to set alongside such an incredible cast, crew, and creative team, under the powerful leadership of Chris Brancato," said Whitaker in a statement.

"We're so appreciative of Michael Wright's support at MGM+, and thrilled that Godfather of Harlem has resonated with fans around the world. We can't wait to get to work on season four!"

As the series returns to production, additional casting details will be made in the coming months.

But for now, yay! It's always good when a show gets renewed, especially one as good as Godfather of Harlem.

Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live is bringing back one of its most familiar faces... with a twist.

Kate McKinnon, who said goodbye to the hit series in 2022, is coming back for a one-time-only event:

She'll serve as host for the first time on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Musical guest Billie Eilish will join the two-time Emmy winner.

McKinnon's exit was a big one for the series as it was going through a period of change, but we're super excited to find out how she'll stack up as host.

We're sure some Barbie jokes will be thrown in for good measure.

Upcoming hosts for SNL also include Emma Stone (December 2) and Adam Driver (December 9).

It should be a fun December with all that talent on the show.

