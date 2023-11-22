Natalia Grace Tells Her Side of the Story on ID Followup Series

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace burst onto screens earlier this year and told the story we'd heard so much about.

Missing from the story was Natalia's input, as we were essentially told one side of a story, which doesn't always give the whole picture.

Natalia's adoptive father, Michael Barnett, was front and center throughout the initial run, revealing how he and his then-wife came to be in the care of Natalia.

On The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, we'll see Natalia reunited with Michael as they go through the bombshells from the first season, with Natalie offering input.

The next chapter "offers exclusive access to Natalia Grace Barnett as she shares her story and confronts her former adoptive parents Michael and Kristine Barnett's accusations head on," ID teases.

Throughout six parts, we see Natalia open up about her adoption saga and her family's allegations from Natalia's perspective, offering insight into what went on behind closed doors in the home.

The series will also delve into how much truth there actually is to their claim Natalia was not a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with a rare genetic disorder, but rather a homicidal adult intent on harming them and their children.

This entry in the series will also include previously unseen evidence and footage, as well as new theories and testimony from an array of voices, including the retired FBI agents who initially investigated Natalia's case, genetic experts who help determine Natalia's true age, and the Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Jackie Starbuck who prosecuted Michael in his October 2022 trial.

If you've been dying to know what became of Natalia after all of the above events shown in the media, we'll also be looking at what happened next.

We'll see her life with her new adoptive family and exclusive interviews with her adoptive parents, Bishop Antown and Christina Manns.

"When THE CURIOUS CASE OF NATALIA GRACE premiered earlier this year, audiences were insatiably compelled by this twisted, confounding saga, making it one of ID's most viewed, new series across cable and streaming," said Jason Sarlanis, President, of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"This story is far from over and it's clear our viewers have many more questions they want answered.

NATALIA SPEAKS is our response to that demand and offers Natalia's perspective to this stranger than fiction mystery."

The second season will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, January 1, airing nightly from 9–11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you can't get enough of this case, a special episode, "The Road to Natalia Speaks," will air on Friday, December 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It will, once again, feature legal analyst Beth Karas as she unravels the biggest shockers from the initial installment and teases what's ahead.

Given the interest in the first chapter, there's a good chance there will be plenty more talking points.

There were bombshells galore and previously never-heard accounts of what happened, which changed how many people thought about the situation.

It's unclear whether the second season will lead to even more shockers in future installments.

Time will tell.

The decision to air six hours of the season across three nights is interesting, but it is the type of show people will want to watch quickly.

What are your thoughts on the decision to get Natalia's perspective on what happened?

Do you think there will be more shockers than before?

Hit the comments.

Check out the promo below.

