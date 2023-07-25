Blue Bloods Season 14: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else You Need to Know!

If you miss spending Friday nights with the Reagans, you're far from the only one.

After 13 seasons, the Tom Selleck-led drama is still one of CBS' most popular offerings, usually winning the night for the network.

If you're worried that there won't be any more Blue Bloods, don't be -- the series has been renewed for a 14th season. Read on to learn everything we know about Blue Bloods Season 14. (We'll update this page as we get more info, so bookmark it so you don't miss exciting news!)

Blue Bloods' enduring popularity probably has to do with how the series centers on the importance of family.

While it is partially a police procedural, the two things you can be sure of in every episode are that Frank will deal with some political issue involving leading the police department and that there will be a Sunday night Reagan family dinner.

There are also often conflicts between the Reagan siblings, who tend to butt heads with each other while trying to do their jobs, and in recent years, Frank's previously unknown grandson, Joe Hill, has reluctantly joined the dinner table from time to time.

All in all, this series doesn't just talk about family values. It demonstrates them throughout the hour and provides insight into how police officers view law enforcement challenges and police reform.

This perspective makes the series popular with viewers across the political spectrum, as well as with those who have loved Tom Selleck since his Magnum PI days.

It would be criminal to keep viewers in suspense any longer! Let's look at what we know about Blue Bloods Season 14.

Is Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 14?

For a while, it was touch-and-go. Although Blue Bloods is one of CBS' most popular series, scoring the coveted #3 slot for overall programming, it also requires a bigger budget than some newer shows, making renewal difficult.

Fortunately, CBS was able to work this out. The Blue Bloods cast and crew took a pay cut to make the renewal happen.

That'll allow us to spend another year with the Reagans and possibly more if the show remains popular and Tom Selleck wants to continue working.

What Storylines Will Be Part of Blue Bloods Season 14?

It's hard to predict precisely what will happen during the new season. The week's cases vary; often, they may be based on real-life issues the NYPD faces.

However, it's a given that certain things will happen:

Frank will butt heads with the mayor several times throughout the season. Even if he isn't arguing with the mayor, Garrett and Sid will likely disagree with his approach to the political issue of the day.

Erin and one of her brothers will fail to see eye-to-eye on some issue involving how she's proceeding with trying a case.

Danny will have to work with either Jamie, Anthony, Joe Hill or all three at some point during the season.

Jamie and Eddie will butt heads over how Jamie handles a case that Eddie is working on.

One sad change will be that since Treat Williams passed away earlier in 2023, there won't be any episodes featuring Lenny Ross. There's no word yet on whether Blue Bloods will give Lenny an on-screen funeral as part of a tribute to the late actor.

However, it will be fairly easy to do so should the writers decide to, as Williams' final appearance involved Frnak learning that his old friend had Stage 4 cancer.

Will Eddie and Jamie Have a Baby on Blue Bloods Season 14?

Many viewers would love for Eddie and Jamie to take the next step in their married life and have a baby.

Blue Bloods has never indicated they plan to go this route, and they likely won't.

Unlike many cop shows, Blue Bloods tries to stick close to reality, so Eddie would have to have a desk job and eventually go on maternity leave, and after the baby is born, Blue Bloods would have to work around regulations about how often babies can appear on camera.

Sadly, Eddie becoming pregnant doesn't fit the tone and types of stories associated with Blue Bloods, although there hasn't been any news ruling it out, so you never know.

Baez adopted a baby at the end of Blue Bloods Season 12, who is talked about more often than seen, so there are ways to make it happen if the writers want to go in that direction.

Will Danny Find Love During Blue Bloods Season 14?

Viewers are evenly divided between Danny/Baez shippers and those that want them to remain platonic.

The pair occasionally displays signs of interest in one another, but the series never follows up on this, and it would be surprising if that changes during the new season.

There is already one Reagan/partner pairing (Jamie and Eddie), and it would be strange if Danny and his partner did the same thing.

Similarly, Erin and Anthony will likely never get together for this reason. However, Erin and Jack are another story, and Blue Bloods could continue building on their slow dance back toward reconciliation.

Who Will Be Part of the Blue Bloods Season 14 Cast?

All major members of the cast are expected to come back as of now.

The Reagan Family

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

Andrew Terracino as Sean Reagan

Vanessa Ray as Eddie Janko

Work Family

Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

Steven R Schirippa as Anthony Abetemarco

Ian Quinlan as Luis Badillio

Frank's Dream Team

Gregory Jbarra as Garrett Moore

Robert Clohessy as Sid Gormley

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker

In addition to this large cast, we will likely have a few guest appearances from Will Hochman as Joe Hill.

Characters Who May Not Return

Sami Gayle (Nicky) and Tony Terracino (Jack) tend to make infrequent visits, most often seen at Sunday night dinner, as their schedule allows, but no such visits have yet been announced for Season 14.

Although Jennifer Esposito returned as Danny's former partner, Jackie, on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 20, there is no word yet about whether she will make another appearance.

Similarly, as of now, there are no plans for Lyle Lovett to return.

When Will New Episodes of Blue Bloods Air?

As of now, we don't have a premiere date. Ordinarily, Blue Bloods begins airing in late September or early October; however, most scripted series' premiere dates are up in the air because of the ongoing WGA Writers' Strike and SAG-AFTRA Actors' Strike.

Once the strikes are settled, writers and actors will return to work, and production will resume. It's increasingly likely that Blue Bloods and other scripted series will begin airing sometime after January; we will keep you updated as much as possible.

How Many Episodes of Blue Bloods Will There Be?

CBS ordered another entire season of Blue Bloods. In past years, there have been 20 episodes.

However, if Blue Bloods doesn't begin airing until January or later, we could be looking at a far shorter season.

We'll monitor the situation and update you when we know more.

Is There a Trailer for Blue Bloods Season 14?

Not yet, but we will post one as soon as it becomes available, so bookmark this page and check back often!

Where Can I Watch Blue Bloods Season 14?

When the new season begins, you can watch Blue Bloods on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c, with each episode available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

Alternatively, you can watch Blue Bloods online on TV Fanatic shortly after each episode airs.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.