Wednesday Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else There Is To Know

There was plenty of excitement when Wednesday burst onto screens in November 2022.

With Jenna Ortega in the titular role, the series reached plenty of success.

It's rare for a series to break through this way, but the series dominated the social media conversation months after its premiere.

You probably have many questions about Wednesday Season 2, and TV Fanatic has rounded up everything there is to know below.

Wednesday Season 2 Renewal Status

Netflix officially picked up Wednesday Season 2 in January.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," said creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in an interview with Tudum.

"Thrilled to continue Wednesday's tortuous journey into season two."

"We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore."

"Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn't emptied the pool first."

News of a renewal was a no-brainer when considering how well the show performed.

Young Royals Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything Else You Need to Know

Wednesday Season 2: How Many Episodes Have Been Ordered?

When Netflix picked up Wednesday Season 2, details about an episode order were not made available.

With the show's success, there's a good chance that we could be in for more than eight episodes, but there's also a chance that we will get the same as the first season.

The first season had the perfect blend of mystery and comedy, so maybe it would be better to have another eight episodes.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast: Who's In?

There's no Wednesday without its leading lady, so Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams.

Also likely to return is Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott and Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin.

Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Moosa Mostafa, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, and Fred Armisen should also be a part of the show's sophomore run.

Victor Dorobantu, George Burcea, and Isaac Ordonez are other names who should be on the cast.

The big question mark is Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe.

Daily Mail reported in September 2023 that the actor had been written out of the series after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto.

Netflix has not responded to the report and probably won't until the season has been filmed and the promotional train begins.

Heartstopper Season 3: Plot, New Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

Netflix also confirmed over the summer that the Addams Family will expand on Wednesday Season 2.

It's unclear how many members will be added, but it will be fun to see who will be added.

Has Production on Wednesday Season 2 Started?

Despite being renewed eight months ago, production on Wednesday Season 2 has yet to commence.

Ortega teased in March 2023 that the writer's room had just been put together, with plots and scripts being prepared for the second season.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes also underway, there's a good chance production won't be able to pick up for some time.

The series shoots in Romania, so it must be a logistical nightmare to get the cast there simultaneously because they're all in demand.

Hopefully, Netflix and the AMPTP will offer the writers and actors the compensation and benefits they deserve to get production underway. A tentative deal has been reached between the WGA and the AMPTP, but it has yet to be formalized.

Wednesday Season 2: When Will it Premiere?

With strikes and a lack of transparency from Netflix about what's happening with the show, there's no telling when fresh episodes will premiere.

Netflix will likely announce the premiere months before it happens, so there's a high chance it is still far off.

Filming will take months, and then post-production will also be lengthy because the series is VFX-heavy.

All of the above considered, we're looking at a late 2024 or early 2025 premiere.

The buzz for Wednesday will probably grow the longer it's off the air, and we'll be interested to see how it's received when it finally returns.

Is There a Trailer for Wednesday Season 2?

With a big question mark over the production status and how the strike will affect the show, it's not shocking to report that there has been zero promotional footage for Wednesday Season 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Renewal, Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else You Need to Know

We'll keep this post updated so you can be sure there's a promo here when it's released by Netflix.

Where Can I Watch Wednesday?

Wednesday is a Netflix exclusive series as it is billed as one of the streamer's original series.

For that reason, new episodes will be shared exclusively on the streaming service.

Netflix may also release the series on Blu-Ray and DVD. However, very few originals on the service make their way to home media.

MGM owns the rights to Wednesday, and many clickbait articles suggested that the show could move to Prime Video, which owns MGM.

The only way that could happen is if Netflix cancels Wednesday and Prime Video swoops in to save the day.

Given the success of Wednesday Season 1, there's a slim chance of that happening for a long time.

What are your thoughts on everything we know about Wednesday Season 2?

Hit the comments.

As always, we'll update this post when new details are revealed, so bookmark and check back in regularly.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.