The Bear Cooks Up Season 3 Renewal

It's always nice when a show in great creative shape with an original concept breaks through.

FX announced Monday morning that it was renewing its Hulu-exclusive series The Bear for Season 3.

The series, which focuses on behind-the-scenes of a restaurant and its staff, is on track to return in 2024.

"The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said FX entertainment president Nick Grad.

"We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach."

"What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear," the statement concludes.

The Bear has been a critical success since its inception, with The Bear Season 1 reaching 13 Emmy nominations, including comedy series and for stars White, Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri, and Jon Bernthal.

The Bear Season 2 dropped in June 2023, with Hulu opting to air all episodes simultaneously to give fans the entire season to devour.

Unfortunately, that meant the conversation surrounding the events of the second season was over pretty quickly.

It's a rarity to have a show with so many talking points, so we hope that's something FX and Hulu take on board with The Bear Season 3.

In June, FX revealed that The Bear Season 2 became the cabler's most-watched debut ever on Hulu.

The series surged 70% in total hours streamed over the first season after the first four days of viewing.

The Bear follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they work to transform their grimy sandwich joint into a next-level spot.

As they strip the restaurant down to its bones, the crew undertakes transformational journeys of their own, each forced to confront the past and reckon with who they want to be in the future.

"Of course, it turns out the only thing harder than running a restaurant is opening a new one, and the team must juggle the insane bureaucracy of permits and contractors with the beauty and creative agony of menu planning," FX teased of The Bear Season 2 before its launch.

"The transition brings a newfound focus on hospitality as well.

"As the entire staff is forced to come together in new ways, pushing the boundaries of their abilities and relationships, they also learn what it means to be in service, both to diners and each other."

The impressive cast includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

FX's The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer.

It's nice knowing that another season of the brilliant series is on the way because there are so many directions this could go.

If you're looking for more coverage of The Bear, check out: The Bear Season 2 Episodes Ranked: The Best and Worst of the Sophomore Season!

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Do you think FX should consider airing the series weekly when it returns in 2024?

What are your hopes and prayers for the season ahead following that wild conclusion?

Hit the comments.

Stream the first two seasons of The Bear, exclusively on Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.