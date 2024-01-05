TV Fanatic Contract Editorial and Review Writers Wanted!

Are you a TV enthusiast with a flair for the written word?

Do you find yourself dissecting the latest plot twists, character developments, and memorable moments from your favorite shows?

If so, we want to hear from you!

TV Fanatic is a dynamic entertainment website dedicated to sharing insightful reviews, engaging recaps, intriguing news, thought-provoking opinions, and captivating lists about both current and timeless TV content.

We're on the lookout for talented freelance writers to help shape the narrative in the world of television.

Independent Contractor Writing Opportunities at TV Fanatic

These are paid opportunities for independent contractors to immerse themselves in the world of TV.

As an independent contractor, you'll have the chance to contribute to various types of content by assignment or through pitches to our experienced editor.

Whether you're passionate about dissecting the latest episodes, analyzing industry trends, or sharing your unique perspectives, we want to hear from you.

We’re Interested in Your Show-Level Expertise

Can you talk for days about your favorite shows and their latest episodes? Do the triumphs and tragedies of characters on specific shows occupy your mind? Do you have a history with a show that puts others to shame? Review writing might be for you.

We’re Interested in Your Understanding of the TV Medium and Franchise Expertise

Maybe you have a wider vision of the shows you watch, relating how one type of story circles within various shows on multiple networks.

Or perhaps you are an expert in comparing and contrasting characters or plots across series and shows within a franchise, such as One Chicago, the NCISverse, or The Walking Dead franchise. If so, you could be a TV Fanatic editorial contributor.

We’re Looking for Review Writers

As a contract review writer at TV Fanatic, you'll have the chance to contribute your thoughts on a particular show as it airs. You can also contribute other types of content by assignment or through pitches to our experienced editor.

Shows Available to Review Include:

Chicago Fire

Fire Country

Tracker

NCIS

Quantum Leap

**Other shows may be available!**

We're Looking for Editorial Writers

As a contract editorial writer, you'll have the chance to contribute to various types of content by assignment or through pitches to our experienced editor.

Editorial writers should be excited to discuss their thoughts on every facet of television, from the Taylor Sheridan universe to Netflix movies to scintillating true crime.

What We Expect:

Passion for Entertainment: We're looking for individuals who eat, sleep, and breathe television. Your enthusiasm for the medium should shine through in your work.

Unique Voice and Vision: We value your individual perspective. Share your insights on the shows you love and those you don't, and help us create diverse and engaging content.

TV and Movie Savvy: A broad working knowledge of television and movies, particularly series television, is essential. Stay up-to-date with the latest releases and industry happenings.

Mastery of Language: Demonstrate a strong command of the English language, including impeccable spelling and grammar.

Writing Experience: Have at least 1–2 years of writing experience with published work that aligns with our content style.

Open-Mindedness: Be willing to explore and write about content beyond your personal preferences, embracing unfamiliar genres with an open heart and mind.

Time Management: Exhibit excellent time management skills and the ability to provide quick turnarounds for breaking news and coverage.

US-Based: Only those based in the United States will be considered.

Those with the Following Skills and Experience Will Be Prioritized:

Content Differentiation: Understand the nuances between recaps and reviews, as well as the distinctions between opinion and analysis.

Tech-Savvy: Be familiar with online tools such as WordPress, Slack, and Google Docs.

Image Editing: Proficiency in basic image editing, including resizing and brightness adjustments.

Social Media Familiarity: Understand the dynamics of social media and its role in content promotion and engagement.

To be considered, please provide a resume and a compelling cover letter that showcases your knowledge and passion for the subjects we cover and a link to your portfolio of work to editor@tvfanatic.com. Explain how your unique perspective will complement TV Fanatic's coverage.

The deadline for submission is February 1, 2024.

At TV Fanatic, we're more than just writers; we're a community of TV Fanatics who love diving deep into the world of television and bringing it to life for our readers!

Please note we are seeking to hire for independent contractor positions. This is not an offer of employment.

