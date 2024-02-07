Days of Our Lives Star Arianne Zucker Files Lawsuit Accusing Show's Producer of Sexual Harassment

A longtime Days of Our Lives star has filed a lawsuit accusing one of the show's executive producers of sexual harassment.

Albert Alarr was fired from the series over the summer amid allegations of inappropriate behavior on set.

Now, Alarr may be headed to civil court to face allegations that he harassed actress Arianne Zucker, as well as several other employees of the show.

According to court documents obtained by Variety, Zucker's suit contains a number of shocking accusations about Alarr's conduct.

She claims that while directing her in a sex scene, Alarr told her male co-star, “Believe me, I’d love to switch positions with you."

During a different sex scene, Alarr allegedly instructed Zucker to “F-ck him like you were younger.”

Zucker, who has been starring on the popular daytime soap opera since 1998, claims that after inappropriately touching his female colleagues, Alarr would routinely make comments along the lines of “good thing there is no HR here."

According to the suit, when Zucker complained to the show's head of production, Ken Corday, her salary was cut in an act of retaliation.

She says that her character, Nicole Walker, was then written off the show, and producers refused to answer Zucker's questions as to whether or not the move was permanent.

Zucker says it was only after 30 witnesses participated in the HR investigation -- several of them filing their own complaints or providing corroboration -- that her complaints were taken seriously.

But the process was a long and painful one that dragged on for months.

Zucker made her initial complaint in March of 2023, and it was not until August of that year that Alarr was let go.

She says alleges that the decision to fire Alarr was made not in response to the claims made by staff but rather as a result of negative media attention in the wake of the allegations.

At the time, Alarr issued a statement in which he claimed that the accusation was prompted by disgruntled Days of Our Lives staffers who were upset about budget cuts being made to the show.

“Their best strategy to get it was to play on vile stereotypes in order to bring down a Black man in a position of power,” he wrote.

Zucker is suing Alarr, Corday, and his company, Corday Productions, claiming that she was forced to continue working with Alarr during the months that he was under investigation.

This is not the first time that Zucker has been at the center of controversy involving inappropriate behavior from men in positions of power.

Outside of the world of soap operas, she's best known for her appearance in the infamous Donald Trump Access Hollywood tape that surfaced during the 2016 presidential election.

The footage was shot in 2005 when Zucker gave Trump and Access Hollywood host Billy Bush a tour of the Days of Our Lives set.

Zucker tweeted about her appearance at the time of the leak, clarifying that the comments made by Trump were "not about me."

“Unfortunately, there are too many people in power who abuse their position and disregard these simple principles and are rewarded for it," she wrote.

"In understanding the magnitude of this situation, I choose to stand tall with self respect and use my voice to enrich, inspire and elevate the best of who we are as people.”

Alarr has yet to respond to the allegations against him, and it's not clear at this time if he intends to fight the suit or settle with Zucker out of court.

We will have further updates on this developing situation as new information becomes available.

