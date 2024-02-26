Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Some Fan Favorite Characters Have Been Cast!

As we patiently wait for Outlander Season 7 Part 2, we’re thrilled to spend that time discovering news about Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The cast is shaping up nicely, and imagining characters we’ve either only heard about or got to know well in their youth is super fun.

Today, we get our first look at Outlander favorites Douglas MacKenzie and Colum MacKenzie and our dearly departed Murtagh, among others.

Starz announced today key casting for several roles in Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and fans of the Outlander universe will be very familiar with the characters who played key parts in the early seasons of the flagship series.

Joining Clan Fraser as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser is Rory Alexander (Inland, Pistol), a role originated by Duncan LaCroix.

Sam Retford (Hoard, Ackley Bridge) takes on the role of the headstrong Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross (Rebus, Payback) as his shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, and serving as their faithful advisor and voice of reason is Conor MacNeill (The Tourist, Industry) as a young Ned Gowan.

These roles were originated by Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis, and Bill Paterson, respectively.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Everything We Know

The newest cast members join previously confirmed cast members Jeremy Irvine (Henry Beauchamp), Hermione Corfield (Julia Moriston), Jamie Roy (Brian Fraser), Harriet Slater (Ellen MacKenzie), and Tony Curran (Lord Lovat).

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy), and Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston (Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine).

The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

As previously announced, production on the 10-episode season is underway in Scotland.

“We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the Outlander universe.

"We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus, and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters,” says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer on Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this summer, will air the back eight episodes of its seventh season later this year.

It has been confirmed for a ten-episode eighth season, which will begin production shortly in Scotland.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2: Everything We Know

In addition to Roberts, Ronald D. Moore will also executive produce Outlander: Blood of My Blood, along with Maril Davis.

Moore and Davis developed Outlander for television under their production banner Tall Ship Productions.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The series will be available across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.

What do you think?

Is the idea behind Blood of My Blood coming together now that you see some smiling faces who will be bringing the characters to life?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on X and email her here at TV Fanatic.