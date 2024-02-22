Outlander Season 7 Part 2: Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know

Outlander Season 7's midseason finale left us on the edge of our seats, and now we can't wait to see what's next.

With cliffhangers galore left in its wake, fans can't wait for Outlander Season 7 Part 2 to air, and hopefully, we won't be waiting too much longer.

Let's take a look at everything we know about the upcoming Season 7 Part 2 for Outlander.

Who is in the Cast for Outlander Season 7 Part 2?

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will focus on the events that take place in author Diana Gabaldon's seventh and eighth books in the Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone and Written in My Own Blood.

That said, we can expect to see the main characters returning as they are all part of the story.

We can expect Sam Heughen, Caitriona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and John Bell to all make their return in their respective roles.

We can also expect to see Charles Vandervaart return in Part 2 as William Ransom, Jamie Fraser's secret son.

One character returning is Jenny Murray, but she will no longer be played by Laura Donnelly due to scheduling conflicts.

Instead, Jenny will be played by Kristin Atherton (Waterloo Road, Doctors).

Other characters returning this season include Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek), Brian Fraser (Andrew Whipp), Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish), Ian Murray (Steven Cree), Joan MacKimmie (Layla Burns), and Laoghaire Fraser (Nell Hudson).

Some of these characters were previously killed off the show, but with the element of time travel at play, anything is possible.

In addition to previous cast members, there are some new faces joining the Outlander crowd.

Loria Obianyo (Dune) will join as Mercy Woodcock, Rod Hallett (The Last Kingdom) as Benedict Arnold, and Chris Fulton (Bridgerton) as Rob Cameron.

Unfortunately, the beloved Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (Cesar Domby) will not be returning to Season 7 Part 2, as the two actors were reportedly busy with some other things, as well as the fact that their stories didn't make the cut for the rest of the season.

Is There a Trailer for Outlander Season 7 Part 2?

At this time, there's no full-length trailer for Outlander Season 7 Part 2, but there is a teaser trailer for the series.

The teaser opens with Claire asking someone, "Are you in danger?"

Then, the teaser cuts to a montage of Jamie and Claire making their way through the highlands. At the same time, it looks like Roger and Bree are on a mission to find their son.

The clip ends with Jamie teasing, "A storm is coming."

What's the Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Release Date?

We can expect to see Outlander Season 7 Part 2 air sometime this year, but there is no official release date for the latest part of the season just yet.

Season 7 Part 1 aired in June 2023, so we can expect to see Part 2 air in the summer or fall of 2024.

In the meantime, Outlander Seasons 1-7 Part 1 can be streamed on Netflix and Starz.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Plot

The first half of Outlander Season 7 ended as Jamie, Claire, and Ian left the American Revolutionary War and headed back home to Scotland.

Now, the trio must make their way back to Ian and Jamie's family home, Lallybroch.

The return to Lallybroch is like going back to the beginning in many different ways, so fans can expect some excitement as the trio makes their way home.

But back in the 20th century, Roger and Bree have found out that Rob Cameron has kidnapped their son, Jemmy.

It is believed that Rob has taken Jemmy through the stones to the 18th century in order to help him find the hidden Jacobite gold near Fraser's Ridge, but that left many questions unanswered.

The midseason finale saw Roger and Buck head to Craigh Na Dun to travel through the stones to find Jemmy, leaving Bree and daughter Mandy behind in the 20th century.

What Happens to Jemmy in Outlander Season 7 Part 2?

Right now, Jemmy's fate is undetermined. Did he really go through the stones with Rob? Can he be saved if he did go through the stones?

Plus, what will happen to Bree and Mandy as they wait in the 20th century?

The midseason finale left fans with more questions than it did answers, and now fans are waiting for Season 7 Part 2 to finally air.

However, we still have some waiting to do -- perhaps now is a good time to rewatch Season 7 and see any minor details that we might have missed.

Will there be an Outlander Season 8?

The good news is that Season 7 isn't the last we'll see of the Outlander crew, as the series has been renewed for an eighth season. The bad news is that Season 8 will be the last season of the show, but cast members promise that they'll be going out with a bang.

"We're going to go out with a bang and tell the story the way it should be," John Bell, who plays Young Ian, told Parade.

How many Episodes Remain in Outlander Season 7?

The first eight episodes of Outlander's seventh season aired in the summer of 2023.

Part 2 will contain the second half of the episodes, for a full 16 episodes in the seventh season.

How Many Outlander Season 8 Episodes Will There Be?

Outlander Season 8 will have ten episodes. Do the math. That means we have a total of 16 episodes remaining in this romantic saga.

At least we also have Outlander: Blood of My Blood to look forward to, which will keep Claire and Jamie alive in our hearts!

What do you think will happen in Outlander Season 7 Part 2? Sound off in the comments below.

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.