The Righteous Gemstones Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, & Everything We Know

Hallelujah!

The critically acclaimed HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones has been officially renewed for Season 4. Here's everything we know so far.

The series is creator Danny McBride's most-watched HBO show, with an average of 4.9 million viewers per episode.

The Righteous Gemstones follows the world-famous Gemstone family, headed by televangelist Eli Gemstone, played impeccably by John Goodman.

Danny McBride, Adam Devine, and Edi Patterson star as Eli's ne'er-do-well adult children who are each vying for a place in the family legacy.

The children see only dollar signs in their dad's megachurch, Gemstone Ministries, and they resort to all manner of underhanded deeds to claw their way to the top.

Other friends and family members round out the cast, played brilliantly by Walton Goggins, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Gregory Alan Williams, and Skyler Gisondo.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Release Date

The Righteous Gemstones was renewed for Season 4 just before the Season 3 finale aired on HBO.

Unfortunately, HBO hasn't given us a release date for Season 4 just yet. According to star Adam Devine, production was slowed due to the SAG/AFTRA strike but is now back on track.

We know previous seasons had a six-month production schedule, so we can anticipate a Fall 2024 release for Season 4.

We'll pray there are no more delays.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episodes

HBO hasn't released the episode count for Season 4, but we can make some assumptions based on what we've seen in the past.

Previous seasons have featured nine episodes, each lasting 30-40 minutes. We can surmise Season 4 will follow suit with a nine-part story arc.

Seasons 2 and 3 started with a two-part premiere, and with Season 3, we also got a two-part finale. We may see a similar format for Season 4 as well.

This means less time to wait to see how the season ends, so we're on board.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Trailer

Because The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is still in production, HBO hasn't blessed us with a trailer yet.

In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for HBO to drop the trailer and keep you posted.

How Did The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 End?

The first season of The Righteous Gemstones introduced us to the dysfunctional Gemstone family and several villains trying to bring them down.

Eli's estranged brother-in-law, Baby Billy Freeman, played by Walton Goggins, joined the family to run their satellite church, running up against a rival church leader.

Meanwhile, eldest son Jesse, played by Danny McBride, was blackmailed with lewd footage of him and other church members.

The shenanigans wrapped up by the end of the season, but Season 2 found the Gemstones in the hot seat as an investigative journalist threatened to unearth family skeletons.

The family also faced threats from a gang of masked motorcycle assassins.

Season 3 saw Eli stepping down, leaving the day-to-day operations of Gemstone Ministries to his children. Of course, the three got along like a house on fire, so it was no surprise when membership and donations plummeted.

The big villain in Season 3 was Eli's ex-brother-in-law Peter, played by Steve Zahn. Peter was a militia leader with a bone to pick with the Gemstones, and he used everything at his disposal to bring them down.

By the end of Season 3, the Gemstones came out on top once again and found harmony within their family.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Plot

But how long can that peace last?

Each season of The Righteous Gemstones has functioned well as a contained unit, so it's hard to say where Season 4 will take us. We do have a couple of bombshells from Season 3 that will carry over into the new season.

As Season 3 ended, the tension between the youngest Gemstone sibling, Kelvin, and his gym-bro bestie, Keefe, erupted, and the two finally became a couple. How will this play out in a megachurch setting?

While the Gemstones don't seem opposed to the pairing, they have a particular religious brand to uphold. Will we see some drama as this new relationship blossoms?

Meanwhile, Jesse's son Gideon revealed to Eli that he wanted to join the family business. He proved his worth as Eli's driver and really stepped up to protect his family.

But with the three Gemstone siblings jockeying for position in the family dynasty, will there be room for one more?

Let's not forget Walton Goggins and Uncle Baby Billy's season-long push to start his own TV show, Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers. With his premier undone by a literal plague of locusts, will Baby Billy try to resurrect his biblical game show?

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Cast

All our favorite Gemstones and friends will be back for Season 4. John Goodman will reprise his role as Eli Gemstone, with Danny McBride as Jesse, Adam Devine as Kelvin, and Edi Patterson as Judy.

We will also see the return of Cassidy Freeman as Jesse's wife, Amber, and Skylar Gisondo as their son Gideon.

The show wouldn't be the same without Walton Goggins' zany turn as Uncle Baby Billy, so we're excited to see him return. Joining him will be Tim Baltz as Judy's timid husband, BJ.

Tony Cavalero will star once again as Kelvin's BFF and new love interest, Keefe, and Gregory Alan Williams will appear as Eli's friend and employee, Martin.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Cast Additions

The Righteous Gemstones is no stranger to famous guest stars. Familiar faces have popped up in every season thus far, including Dermot Mulroney, Eric Andre, Jason Schwartzman, Kristen Johnston, and Steve Zahn.

Who will guest star in Season 4?

We haven't gotten any hints from HBO or series creator Danny McBride, but we know McBride likes to bring in people he's worked with in the past.

This doesn't narrow down the list much, but some of McBride's former costars who would make great additions to The Righteous Gemstones include Will Ferrell, Craig Robinson, Ken Marino, and Georgia King.

Jillian Bell has what it takes to be a guest star in Season 4. She worked with McBride on Eastbound and Down and starred alongside Adam Devine in Workaholics.

Adam Scott could be another great addition. He's worked with McBride on several projects, including Eastbound and Down and The Disaster Artist.

Where Can I Watch The Righteous Gemstones?

The Righteous Gemstones airs on HBO. All three previous seasons are available on HBO's streaming service, Max.

When Season 4 drops, you'll find it on Max, too.

That's everything we know about The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 so far.

Be sure to check back for updates as production wraps on Season 4 and a release date nears.

