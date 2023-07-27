The Righteous Gemstones Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

Well, this was a no-brainer.

HBO is keeping its hit Danny McBride comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones, around.

The series has been renewed for Season 4.

The premium cabler notes the series is on track to reach its most-viewed season to date, with episodes currently averaging 4.9 million viewers and growing.

It is now Danny McBride's most-watched HBO series, garnering more viewers than Eastbound and Down (2009-2013) and Vice Principals (2016-2017), which averaged 4.2 million viewers and 4.8 million viewers, respectively.

"Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES," said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series of the pickup.

"As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season."

The show tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.

"When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price," the logline teases.

The series stars McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, and Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman.

The expansive cast also includes Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Anthony Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Steve Zahn as Peter Montgomery, Stephen Dorff as Vance Simkins, and Shea Whigham as Dusty Daniels.

The cast is rounded out by Kristen Johnston as May-May, Lukas Haas as Chuck, Robert Oberst as Karl, Stephen Schneider as Stephen, Iliza Shlesinger as Shay Marigold, Sturgill Simpson as Marshall, and Casey Wilson as Kristy.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Catch new episodes on HBO and Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.