Will Trent's Erika Christensen Teases Angie's Recovery, Relationship with Will, and More

The hit ABC show Will Trent returns for Season 2 on Tuesday, February 20. We’ve anxiously awaited some scoop since Will Trent Season 1 ended with huge reveals.

Luckily, TV Fanatic chatted with Erika Christensen, who teased what’s next for Angie and Will’s relationship, the road to recovery for Angie, and if we’ll see the entire team join forces this season.

Check out the interview below.

Hi Erika, when Will Trent returns, how much time has passed, and what can we look forward to this season?

Around six months have passed, so around the same in real-time. A lot happened in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 13, with Will discovering the truth and identity of his birth mother and Angie being attacked.

She has been spending her time focusing on healing her body. Of course, she had surgeries and a lot of physical therapy, and she’s not fully recovered. However, she is on a mission because she knows for her sanity that she needs to get back on the job as soon as possible.

She needs to be on her life’s purpose so she can feel her self-worth and have a productive way to spend her waking hours. So, that’s where we see her, as well as Will delving into his own identity and his family history.

So, will we see Angie’s road to recovery, or will she return to work with the team soon?

She will be soon, but we get to see some of it, which is nice. I love that our writers keep our world alive and honest, and things aren’t forgotten. Everything that’s set up seems to pay off.

Our guest actors and more minor characters keep being part of our world and lives, which we all enjoy.

That is good. Have we moved on from the consequences of Lenny’s murder, or is that going to come back up again this season?

I don’t know that I’m allowed to speak to that, but based on my last answer, we know actions have consequences. Storylines are not as standalone as they are. Sometimes, when our characters are personally involved in the cases, they’re a part of their lives from now on.

Unfortunately, he was a part of Angie’s life for a long time.

In so many ways, his life and death were significant parts of her life.

Since Will is exploring his past this season, will we see more flashbacks of him and Angie and foster care in that part of their lives?

You get to see a little bit of young Will, but thus far, not as much as young Angie.

I know we saw a lot of her last year.

Yeah, it was fun. That was such a brilliant casting. It’s not always easy. This year, you’ll see an even younger Will than last year.

Oh wow, that will be fun to see. So, the season promo teased that flirty pool scene. What can you tease without giving too much away about Will and Angie’s on-again, off-again relationship?

I’ve been looking at it, and we have the scripts up through six of ten. I know more beyond that as well. But Will and Angie are like a part of each other. In Will Trent Season 1 Episode 2, Angie says that Will is like her arm. They will always love each other, and they will always be attracted to each other.

So, as much as they have striven for clarity on whether or not they should be romantically involved, that possibility is always there.

If they were my friends in real life, I would hope they got that sorted out and they could just be the best of friends. But, their paths will inevitably cross romantically again.

You and Ramon seemed like such good friends, too.

We are. We’ve been friends for 15 years. Um, we haven’t been super close more recently, but he was already on board to play Will when I read the script, and I was so taken with it that I reached out to him immediately.

I didn’t even realize which female character I was supposed to be interested in, but when I heard that it was Angie, it all clicked in my mind and made sense to me. I was so excited to play Angie to Ramon’s Will.

Every once in a while, we reminisce about the old days and all of our mutual friends in and outside the industry. It’s always a treat when you work with someone you’ve known for a long time, but you’ve never had that work experience together.

Well, I hope we see lots of fun scenes with you too. You have an excellent connection on-screen.

Thank you. You will.

I can’t wait. So, how happy were you to return after the strikes, and did it affect any filming for the first few episodes?

Coming back from the strikes was such a blessing. Both the cast and crew were itching to get back to work. We lost four months. We were supposed to start in July but didn’t start till December. We were then just under the gun to get ready to go to the air.

So, just like last season, our creatives and the entire team have been working their tails off. But with such gratitude for such a good problem just to be working at all and working on something we are proud of. It’s great.

What do you think is different about season two, and what are you most looking forward to?

What’s noticeably different about Will Trent Season 2 is that it is as satisfying as it was to learn about the main cast as individuals in Season 1; we now have the opportunity to delve much deeper into who each of them is and their personal lives. That’s going to be satisfying.

Also, getting them to work on cases together is not something we always have the opportunity to do. Of course, we have police, and we have federal agents. They don’t always cooperate. Ormewood and Angie usually have some lower-stakes cases with morbid humor written into them.

Being at the GBI, Will and Faith’s cases are usually high stakes, with someone’s life on the line.

There’s an active kidnapping or an active serial killer. So, getting the gang all together again is going to be delightful. It might be about the same as last season. That’s so funny.

Last season, everyone worked together on Episode 4 and again on Episodes 12 and 13.

It will be similar in Season 2 since the team combines forces in Episode 5 and again near the end of the season. The writers know how fun it is to see our gang all together. So, they’re writing for that.

I enjoy it when the team works together. It’s an excellent, fun chemistry when you work together.

I think so, too. The characters are all so distinct, and their relationships are also different, that to see everyone trying to go in the same direction is excellent.

Well, I can’t wait for that. Thank you so much for your time. We love Will Trent.

I’m so glad to hear it. I’m excited to see the premiere next week, so I’ll enjoy it with you.

Will you be live tweeting with us? By the West Coast show, I should be off work. So, I’ll join the tweet party for that. Will Trent airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c and drops on Hulu the following day. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on X.