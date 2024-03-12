Fire Country Renewed For Season 3; CBS Confirms Return of Wildly Popular Drama

Get ready for more towering infernos and messy interpersonal drama, Fire Country fans!

CBS announced today that the hit series has been renewed for a third season.

The news was revealed in a press release in which the network boasted of Fire Country's impressive ratings.

"Fire Country is averaging 9.21 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing, up 7% from last year," the announcement reads.

"Streaming viewership has more than doubled -- Fire Country is a top six series on Paramount+ and ranked as the #4 drama on the service in the month of February," it continues.

"It is averaging 7.76 million viewers this season in linear viewing (Nielsen, Live+7). The series is a time period winner and a key part of CBS’ dominant Friday night lineup."

The statement also includes a reminder that Theriot is one of the show's creators and executive producers (he's like a muscular Orson Welles. Call him Orseon Swells!), as well as the following logline:

"Fire Country stars Max Thieriot, as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

"It’s a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began.

"Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption."

If that doesn't lure you in, we don't know what will!

The show itself was also a high-risk, high-reward proposition ahead of its first season.

Sure, first responder dramas are all the rage these days, but would Middle America tune into a show that asks viewers to root for convicted criminals?

And this is no The Fugitive situation -- Bode and most of his fellow convicts have indeed done the crimes for which they are now doing time.

It's a testament to the show's cast and writing staff that it's been able to win over such a sizable audience in spite of a potentially thorny premise.

After early concerns that Fire Country Season 2 was veering a bit too much into nighttime soap territory, the show seems to have found its footing (and pumped the brakes on the melodrama).

Coming up with fresh emergency scenarios and continually interweaving the life-or-death drama with the interpersonal conflicts is no easy feat, but Fire Country manages to pull it off week after week.

We look forward to seeing what's in store for Bode and company in the show's third season.

What do you think, Fire Country fans? Are you excited about another round of five-alarm drama?

Hit the comments section below to share your thoughts.

Tyler Johnson is an Associate Editor for TV Fanatic and the other Mediavine O&O sites. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, cooking, and, of course, watching TV. You can Follow him on X and email him here at TV Fanatic.