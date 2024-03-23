NCIS: Sydney Season 2: Everything We Know So Far!

NCIS is a successful series with multiple spinoffs that have entertained viewers for over two decades. The first international venture -- NCIS: Sydney -- takes viewers to a different continent with a new cast and intriguing scenarios.

The first season saw extreme success, with "Gone Fission" NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 1 having more viewers than any CBS premiere in streaming history. Paramount+ and CBS reported a combined 10 million viewers.

Unsurprisingly, US viewers love the Sydney spinoff as much as the Hawai'i version, which usually gets five million regular broadcast viewers. Even the original NCIS receives seven million viewers, minus streaming and other viewing methods.

But given that NCIS: Syndey takes place in Australia, it makes sense that it airs on Australian networks, too. It has become the most-watched locally produced (Australian) show aired on the Australian Paramount+ network.

Here is everything that we know about NCIS: Syndey Season 2.

Has NCIS: Sydney Been Renewed?

If you fell in love with the diverse -- and sometimes snarky -- NCIS: Sydney Season 1 cast, worry not because you'll see them again soon!

CBS announced on March 19 that they've renewed NCIS: Syndey for Season 2, airing for the 2024-2025 season. Paramount+ Australia ordered a Season 2 renewal at the same time.

The Australian-based NCIS spinoff was originally going to air on Paramount+ Australia. But when the writer's strike happened, CBS strategically added it to the fall lineup.

And as loyal fans of the franchise, we're glad they did! And we're not the only ones if the 8 million viewers per episode means anything.

How Did NCIS: Sydney Season 1 End?

Many of us were left in limbo with how NCIS: Syndey Season 1 ended. After spending eight episodes getting attached to the dual-national NCIS team, we shared in the tortured anguish as the team searched for JD's kidnapped son.

"Blond Ambition" NCIS: Sydney Season 1 Episode 8 ended with the mind-blowing reveal that the kidnapping plot involved Colonel Rankin. The Colonel was initially believed to be an ally, but the finale has us thinking the opposite.

But we don't know whether he was a willing participant. Or was there some coercion done by the escaped spy Ana?

What Will NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Be About?

Details of Season 2 are being held secret for now. However, there have been hints that it will dive deeper into the agents' lives and give us a deeper understanding of their behaviors.

Morgan O'Neill, the NCIS: Sydney executive producer and Endemol Shine Australia showrunner, gave this quote:

"This will be more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon..."

How Many Episodes Will NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Have?

There is no word yet on how many episodes will be in Season 2. While the original NCIS series airs around 20 episodes, NCIS: Sydney, Season 1 only had eight episodes.

It's believed that Season 2 will follow suit and have less than ten episodes in the entire season.

Who Will Be In the NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Cast?

Sydney fans can rest assured that we'll be seeing a return of our favorite cast members, including:

Olivia Swann - NCIS special agent Michelle Mackey

Todd Lasance - AFP (Australian Federal Police) counterpart Sergeant Jim Dempsey (JD)



Tuuli Narkle - AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper

Sean Sagar - NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson

William McInnes - Dr. Roy Penrose

Mavournee Hazel - AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson

What is The NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Release Date?

There is no official release date for Season 2 of NCIS: Sydney. But it is expected to be in the fall 2024-2025 series lineup.

Is There an NCIS: Sydney Season 2 Trailer?

CBS and Paramount+ Australia have not released a trailer to advertise Season 2 since announcing the series renewal on March 19.

We'll update this page with a video once one is released.

Where Can I Watch NCIS: Sydney Season 2?

NCIS: Sydney was initially only planned to air on Paramount+ Australia. However, the US audience can also thank the CBS network for picking it up.

Season 1 aired on CBS and streamed to Paramount+, and Season 2 will follow suit.

Countries that can access all episodes via Paramout+ include the US, UK, New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. It will be available in Japan later in 2024.

If you can't get enough of the NCIS universe, it will thrill you to know that more shows are coming.

Along with the OG NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i -- which welcomed transplant Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) as NCIS: LA ended -- and NCIS: Syndey, there will be two new shows.

NCIS: Origins is a prequel series featuring Austin Stowell as the young Leroy Jethro Gibbs at the start of his career at Camp Pendleton.

We'll see this deep dive into what makes Gibbs the notorious character in the 2024-2025 season.

And if you're emotionally invested in the DiNozzo-David love story, prepare for their return!

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly are getting their spinoff, so far unnamed.

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.