Tracker Exclusive Clip: Colter Gets Knocked Out!

It's very rare that someone gets the drop on Colter Shaw.

Colter prides himself on being very aware of his surroundings, a trait built during a childhood that saw an almost 'survival of the fittest' competition play out amongst his family.

He's parlayed those experiences into his role as a professional reward-seeker, but during Tracker Season 1 Episode 5, we'll see Colter take on a different kind of case that will find him in some trouble, and TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip from the hour!

Colter is used to tracking down missing persons with a cash reward on the line, and we've seen him find missing teenagers and even free someone from a cult during Tracker Season 1.

Here, we'll see Colter headed to the Gateway of the West, where he'll be looking for a potential witness who could help a convicted murderer prove his innocence.

That is certainly a case that's a little outside of Colter's wheelhouse, but we're slowly learning throughout this season there isn't much Colter isn't willing to do.

Not only does he love a challenge, but he likes to help people, and it's easy to see why he'd feel compelled to take this case when said convicted murderer's daughter is the one making the request.

No one wants to believe the worst about their parent, and Clay Porter's daughter wants to help her father. If there really is a witness out there in the wind who could help exonerate her, she will surely do whatever she can to find them.

Not many are equipped to find just about anyone, and the case may take on a personal note for Colter as it deals with finding a witness who could help a potentially innocent man get his life back.

There must be a large part of Colter who wishes there was a witness the night his father died so he could get some closure about just what happened out there at Devil's Notch.

We haven't had much movement on the Shaw Family drama, but this case may reopen some things for Colter and provide more information about this season-long mystery.

But while the jury is out on whether or not we'll hear more about Russell's cell phone habits, we will see Colter and Reenie working together, a partnership that has been a lot of fun thus far.

Reenie keeps Colter at a safe distance due to their history, but she still cares about him and knows he's the best at what he does.

It's been fun seeing them continue to bond each week and slowly develop a new normal in their dynamic, which is one of respect for the other's talents and a willingness to help.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, Reenie expresses concern for Colter, who seems to take her words in stride but nonetheless powers on with his next move.

His next move takes him to confronting a woman named Mallory and then promptly getting knocked out!

Colter often finds himself in predicaments, and at this point, we've seen him be shot at and stabbed, but a clubbing to the back of the head is brand new territory.

No one said reward-seeking was easy or safe, for that matter, and we'll have to see how Colter can get himself out of another sticky situation.

Check out the exclusive clip below, and make sure to leave all your thoughts about the upcoming hour in the comment section as well.

We'll be back after the latest episode with a comprehensive review and much more to discuss!

You can watch Tracker at 9/8c on Sundays on CBS.

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.