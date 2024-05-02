Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Something Blue

Cold feet usually come before the nuptials, but in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7, the groom is six feet under before the honeymoon phase has even started.

Kicking things off in "Something Blue" is the incomparable Keegan-Michael Key in the role of Ashton Hayes, father of the bride and wealthy financial advisor.

While the actor is known for his over-the-top characters, in this role, Key takes a more subdued approach in the form of an uptight uppity country club golfer.

Still, it can be said that his comedic charms are at the ready with the perfect delivery of lines.

This family that you're marrying into may seem well off, but we are, in fact, for lack of a better term, dirty stinking rich. Ashton Permalink: This family that you're marrying into may seem well off, but we are, in fact, for lack of a...

There even manages to be a modest amount of physical comedy during the scene in which Hayes is in the process of disposing of his would-be son-in-law.

Like some of the best murderers portrayed in the series, Key's character shows no hesitation or remorse in his actions.

In fact, he seems more annoyed than anything else that he has to deal with the situation -- the situation being the murder.

It's safe to say the groom had no intention of giving literal meaning to the term "taking the plunge" when he became engaged to his boss's daughter.

Sadly for him, he threw discretion about the family's secrets to the wind, so Hayes senior threw him bound and gagged into a pond.

With the proper score, this episode could've easily been a Robert Zemeckis project in the vein of Who Framed Roger Rabbit or Death Becomes Her.

Enter Elsbeth Tascioni, who is eager to take in the rich surroundings of the esteemed Hayes.

It's no wonder she has to keep reminding people that she herself is a rather well-off former defense attorney.

Her interactions with Key's Ashton are by far some of the funniest of the season, as both actors draw on each other's natural comedic skills.

As usual, Elsbeth drops whiplash-worthy information about her life and past in the most random and hilarious ways.

Elsbeth: That's terrible and it seemed like such a beautiful wedding. Mine was nothing like this. It had way more pleated pants and mosquitos.

Detective Donnelly & Officer Blanke: You're married?

Elsbeth: I am? Oh, no. Oh my god, you scared me. No. No, I'm divorced. Permalink: I am? Oh, no. Oh my god, you scared me. No. No, I'm divorced.

It's enough almost to forgive her wardrobe choices, but in complete honesty, this episode's styling leaned a little too heavily into the monochromatic.

It was less of a feast and more of a golden corral buffet for the eyes.

Beyond her questionable ensembles, Elsbeth continues her quirky inquisition into the supposed accidental drowning before uncovering the means of murder.

So far, audiences have seen death by drugs and blunt force trauma, but "Something Blue" deviated from the pattern for something both clever and campy.

Food-grade, water-soluble labeling tape was used to suffocate the groom.

It's definitely better than nitroglycerin on a sports towel that reacts fatally to erectile dysfunction medication.

Thank you for Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 5, "Ball Girl," for that one.

While the "weapon" of choice being something unexpected is ironically not all that surprising, the return of Detective Donnelly with a more amiable attitude certainly was.

It looks like a clear-cut accident. People doing stupid stuff at weddings. Like having them. Sorry. Bad divorce. Detective Donnelly Permalink: It looks like a clear-cut accident. People doing stupid stuff at weddings. Like having them....

Dropping a few hints about her past as well, the investigator was much more fun this time.

Elsbeth: I'm having a housewarming party. I bought a place. I'm a New Yorker.

Detective Donnelly: You most certainly are not. Permalink: You most certainly are not.

However, she's still a New Yorker through and through.

On a gentler note, the friendship between Officer Kaya and Elsbeth takes an even sweeter turn in the most unlikely of places. The officer and attorney pose as a mother-in-law and bride-to-be duo in order to gain information about Ashton's possible motivations for the slaying of the groom.

Elsbeth: For the record, I would love to be your mother-in-law.

Officer Blanke: I'm flattered but I don't think I'm Teddy's type, am I right?

Elsbeth: No. Not only because he's gay, but based on his last boyfriends, he doesn't fall for kind or honest people. Permalink: No. Not only because he's gay, but based on his last boyfriends, he doesn't fall for kind or...

Once all the pieces are put together and Hayes is on his way to prison, where I'm sure he will have opinions regarding the cuisine and attire, viewers finally get to see something they've no doubt been waiting for all season.

Elsbeth in her own place. In the spoilers for this episode, I joked that Elsbeth finally had a place to hang her numerous bags, and, wouldn't know it, Officer Blanke was already on the case.

Showing up looking amazing head to toe in a multicolored bodycon dress, Kaya gifts Elsbeth a hook designated, especially for hanging her bags.

Finally, bringing everything to the forefront, Captain Wagner makes an appearance at Elsbeth's housewarming.

The no-nonsense lawman reveals he believes Lieutenant Noonan, last seen on Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 6 accepting a bribe under a bridge, is the one Elsbeth might need to investigate as the source of corruption in the police department.

I always prided myself on having a good gauge of people I could trust, and now I am not so sure. Captain Wagner Permalink: I always prided myself on having a good gauge of people I could trust, and now I am not so...

After a long time, we have some hope that Captain Wagner is the hardened but lovable and upstanding captain that Kaya has come to see him as.

Things are certainly shaping up for an interesting conclusion of the first season. There seem to be more questions than answers at this point, but I have a feeling that Elsbeth's keen eye will be hard at work over the next few episodes.

If nothing else, viewers have more amazing murders by familiar faces, like Keegan-Michael Key's, to look forward to as we countdown to the finale.

Is there about to be a team-up of Elsbeth and Captain Wagner of their own? How bad and how deep do you think the corruption goes before we reach the season's end?

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.