FROM Season 3: A Tantalizing Teaser Introduces a Shocking New Threat

We’ve got good news for all the FROM fanatics out there.

We now know when the MGM+ hit series will return to our living rooms, and the answer is fall 2024!

That may seem far away but don’t worry. We’ve got something to tide you over until then.

That’s right, we’ve got an official teaser ahead of FROM Season 3, and boy, oh boy, is there a lot to unpack.

The events of FROM Season 2 Episode 10 are still fresh in our minds, what with the town ridding itself of an unspeakable evil that left them terrified and genuinely feeling like they were at death’s door.

That's been the general state of this time-lost town from the beginning, but the events of the finale made it even worse.

With an assist from town pariah Sara, Boyd literally made the music stop, eradicating that horrendous cicada noise and waking up those who’d fallen into a terrifying slumber.

We also saw Tabitha venture into the woods, climb into the lighthouse, and promptly get pushed out of it by the boy in white, seemingly ending up back in the real world.

Or did she?

You can never be too sure what’s real and what’s not on FROM, as evidenced by the early parts of FROM Season 2, where Boyd found himself in a dark dungeon-like chamber where he met a dying man chained to a wall.

When he exited that dungeon, he was suddenly thrust back into the woods, that nefarious place disappearing, and the creepy man with worms evaporating right along with it like it never existed at all.

All this is to say, you never know what’s real, unreal, or a combination of the two where this series is concerned.

Our first look at Season 3 gives us much to obsess over while we wait for the series to return in the fall.

We’ve got the usual carnage cleanup, with Boyd and Jade wheeling someone’s dead body through the town as curious onlookers try to get a peek at what’s under the sheet, but that’s more or less commonplace in that town.

What’s not typical is seeing Boyd surrounded by a gaggle of men we’ve never seen before, including someone with a deep drawl, bolo tie, and a cowboy hat, who looks like nothing but trouble.

The man looks and sounds like he stepped out of 1950s Texas, and he’s with a gang of men who swiftly snatch Boyd up and have him tied up in what appears to be a barn.

It’s an oddly disturbing image that only gets worse when we hear a female screaming in agony off-screen and see an increasingly heartbroken Boyd, still tied up, offering small platitudes in an attempt to assuage her fears.

It’s a chilling scene and encompasses everything that makes FROM so deliciously frightening.

Little is known about the upcoming season. Naturally, they like to keep things close to the vest, and this mini-teaser only ignites more questions.

Where has Boyd been taken? Who are these new men?

And WHO is screaming in pain?

A lot of the usual suspects are missing from the teaser, with no Tabitha, Jim, Ellis, Kenny, or Kristi sightings. What do you expect from a teaser? It's meant to whet the appetite and get us excited for what’s to come.

It definitely accomplishes that.

One of the best parts about being a FROM fanatic is theorizing.

Once you're secure with your latest theories, you then subsequently watch them all fall apart as more information is revealed.

Then you adjust and come up with your next theory, all while enjoying the best horror series on television.

No, strike that. It is one of the best series on television, period, regardless of genre.

While we wait for fall 2024 (why does that suddenly seem so very far away???), you can revisit our FROM reviews and, of course, begin making new predictions based on the tantalizing teaser below.

Let us know in the comments who you think the newcomers may be, which female Boyd is trying to comfort, and what the upcoming season may have in store for our favorite townsfolk!

Whitney Evans is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. She is a lover of all things TV. Follow her on X.