ABC Releases 2024 Fall Schedule, Disappointing Will Trent & The Rookie Fans Everywhere

Well, if you had tried to get us to guess the ABC 2024-25 fall season announcement, we couldn’t have predicted much of it.

There are new shows sprinkled throughout, but ABC is going almost full reality, which is a choice.

Let’s see what we’ve got to work with here.

118 Arrives - 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 7

Two new shows will interest TV Fanatics: High Potential, starring Kaitlin Olson, which was delayed due to the strikes, and Doctor Odyssey, starring Joshua Jackson as a cruise ship doctor.

High Potential gets a 10/9c slot on Tuesdays after Dancing with the Stars.

Kaitlin Olson at 75th Emmy Awards

Despite the relationship disaster of The Golden Bachelor, ABC is dedicating an hour and a half weekly to The Golden Bachelorette while snuggling award-winning comedy Abbott Elementary between that and a docuseries called Scamanda.

Thursdays find Doctor Odyssey after 9-1-1 and before Grey’s Anatomy.

And TV Fanatic favorites The Rookie and Will Trent? Saved for midseason.

According to Deadline, Disney TV Group President Craig Erwich says that’s a vote of confidence in the two series, which they hope to run interrupted in midseason.

Remembering the Past-Vertical - Will Trent Season 2 Episode 8

Call us skeptical that any broadcast network will run any show uninterrupted for the length of its run, whether 22 or 13 episodes or, as may be the case here, 18 episodes.

The Connors, too, will air midseason, along with The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and What Would You Do, plush Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. All of which sounds as dramatically scintillating as watching paint dry.

Is this the fall ABC schedule we’d like to see?

Nope, but it’s the one we get.

Grey is Confused - tall - The Rookie Season 6 Episode 8

ABC Fall 2024 Season Schedule

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT) 

MONDAY                 

8 PM — Monday Night Football on select Mondays this fall /TBA programming

TUESDAY                  

8 PM — Dancing with the Stars
 10 PM — HIGH POTENTIAL

Barbara and Melissa Exchange Words - Abbott Elementary Season 3 Episode 10

WEDNESDAY           

8 PM — THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE
 9:30 PM — Abbott Elementary
 10 PM — SCAMANDA

THURSDAY              

8 PM — 9-1-1
 9 PM — DOCTOR ODYSSEY
 10 PM — Grey’s Anatomy

Scared About Her Child - tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Episode 5

FRIDAY                      

8 PM — Shark Tank
 9 PM — 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY               

7:30 PM — College Football

Smiley Eddie Diaz - 9-1-1 Season 7 Episode 7

SUNDAY                  

7 PM — America’s Funniest Home Videos
 8 PM — The Wonderful World of Disney

Well, what do you think? Are you as disappointed as we are in this schedule?

We may have more information on the new shows after ABC's Upfronts presentation this afternoon.

