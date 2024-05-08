Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 9 Spoilers: An Explosive Fistfight As The Series Gets Closer to the End

Is Jamie about to ruin his career?

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 9 spoilers have him on the hotseat with Frank after a public fistfight with Joe Hill.

Both these guys should know better, but Jamie has more to lose, and neither one should be happy to land in Frank's office over something like this.

There has never been much love lost between Jaime and Joe, but Jamie is not usually the stereotypical macho cop who settles everything with his fists.

Still, Joe's pissed him off pretty badly in the past, and in a weird way, the guys beating each other up signals that Jamie sees Joe as a family -- he's treating his nephew like an annoying little brother.

Jamie Has a Lot To Lose

Jamie's been rising through the ranks since he reversed course about becoming a sergeant. He runs patrols and works in the Field Intelligence Office now.

He doesn't need to risk throwing that all away for whatever nonsense Joe is doing that gets under his skin.

Hopefully, this incident won't put too much of a black mark on Jamie's record.

Blue Bloods' cancellation leaves limited time for the series to straighten out any messes made here. Before this incident, Jamie was the best choice to replace Frank as commissioner if the show wraps up with Frank stepping down.

It can't be good news for him to get called into Frank's office under these circumstances.

Frank's Fairness Might Cause Family Tension

Frank always tries to be a man of principle, and one of the cardinal rules he lives by is that he will treat his relatives no differently than any other cop in the NYPD.

If he has to suspend Jamie and Joe or impose serious consequences, so be it.

That's as it should be. It would be the height of corruption for Jamie or Joe to get away with no consequences for having a public fistfight that civilians recorded on their cell phones.

That's the type of police behavior that needs to be discouraged no matter who the people involved are. It was bad enough that Sid wanted to fight an annoying younger cop in the boxing ring on Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 7.

Jamie and Joe don't need to be doing it in the street. It gives the force a bad name at a time when public confidence in the police is at an all-time low.

These two don't need to give ammunition to people who believe all cops are evil and that the police department should be abolished.

Still, if Frank has to punish these guys for acting like middle schoolers, that'll cause tension that'll spill over into the Sunday family dinner no matter how much they try to leave their emotions at the door.

Danny Faces an Interesting Dilemma

What do you do when you're a cop but you can't keep your kids from getting hurt by criminals?

That's the question Danny Reagan must ask himself after Sean is involved in a campus robbery.

It's scary for any parent if their child is robbed, especially if there are weapons involved. For Danny, it's got to be twice as unnerving because he's supposed to protect people from these types of crimes.

Sean's behavior during the robbery could also cause Danny to pause. The safest thing to do when confronted by an armed robber is to hand your things over, as your life is more important than possessions. However, after growing up in a cop family, Sean might have other ideas.

He may try to use negotiation techniques he's heard his family talk about or tell the robber that attacking a cop's son is a bad idea.

That could put Sean in danger or make things worse than they otherwise would have been, leaving Danny feeling even more guilty about not ensuring Sean would be safe.

Danny May Miss Linda More Than Ever

Danny will face this dilemma alone, as Linda is no longer alive to calm him down or help him figure out what to do.

That's rough and may make him think about Linda more than he has recently. (Linda died offscreen before Blue Bloods Season 8 Episode 1, which opened with Danny processing his feelings about the loss six months later.)

However, Danny might turn to Baez, especially considering the closeness they experienced on Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 8.

This dilemma could be the catalyst for them to take the next step in their burgeoning relationship.

Fans are divided about that idea, but with the series ending, Danny has limited time to begin a new romantic relationship.

Blue Bloods doesn't have to end with Danny finding new love, but given the importance of family on this show, it would be a fitting way to tie up a loose end and affirm that the Reagan family will continue to grow and change.

Danny needs to lean on someone while he and Sean are going through this traumatic moment, and Baez is probably the best option. The only other thing he could do is talk to Erin, who has been through similar things with Nicky.

Erin Reagan is not exactly warm and fuzzy, though Danny will likely want her help prosecuting the S.O.B. who robbed Sean when the time comes.

A Few Other Stories

Erin has a story involving an attorney she thinks is not acting in their client's best interest. She and Anthony will likely pair up to find out what's going on.

This is likely more about overwork than corruption. If the attorney is a public defender, they probably have too many cases and can't give proper attention to them. Some public defenders cope with overwork by rushing through cases that are not in their clients' best interests.

Meanwhile, Eddie and Badillo will investigate a burglary at an apartment.

This doesn't sound like it'll be connected to the robbery Sean experienced, but you never know.

Hopefully, Eddie will also have an opinion on the mess Jamie got himself into!

Blue Bloods airs on CBS on Fridays at 10/9c. New episodes drop on Paramount+ the day after they air.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.