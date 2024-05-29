Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Worldless

It's turning out to be a long ride home for Jason1.

He and Amanda's learning how to use The Box as transportation on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 5 is a lot like those movies where the hero has to determine how to fly an aircraft using controls labeled in a foreign language.

At least in that situation, the hero can use intuition to some degree. That primarily hasn't worked out for Jason1 and Amanda.

Instead, they've had to navigate using a brutal trial-and-error method, emphasizing error. So far, it hasn't killed either of them, but they've certainly been imperiled.

The pair has faced a steep learning curve since escaping from Leighton2's Velocity Labs on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 2.

They've landed on a snow planet, a flooded world, and another decimated by a pandemic. They've discovered seeming familiar to Jason1 doesn't make for a sure thing.

There were plenty of leap-and-burn moments (thankfully not literally) in this episode as Jason1 and Amanda continue fine-tuning their controls on The Box and The Corridor.

Previously, they figured out that, thanks to the mind-altering drugs developed by Ryan2, the brain conjures the reality waiting on the other side of each Corridor door.

However, after being deluged when Jason1 thought he was only thinking positive thoughts, they discovered that the subconscious also played a role in their choices.

Jason1 felt overwhelmed by attempting to pilot The Box, so he opened the door to a literal interpretation of that in the form of a tidal wave.

Amanda was wise to have them take a breath before they willy-nilly tried another jump. They had learned that they had to be very specific in all levels of thought about the location they sought.

The pair was fortunate to land in what appeared to be an abandoned Velocity lab. It had one occupant, former Box pilot Blair, who became their guide to the device.

Blair was worse for the wear after all she had seen along the way. Despite repeated invitations from Amanda, she opted to stay in a world menaced by giant bees rather than enter The Box again.

Blair was thoughtful enough to give them her field notebook in the hopes that her experiences could help them in their travels.

Even more heartbreaking than Blair's decision to remain alone in a decimated world was Jason1's arrival in a ravaged Chicago.

He should have followed Amanda's gut. She wanted to leave, but he wanted to explore. He wished he hadn't by the end of their visit.

He drove to his house only to discover that a virus had claimed Charlie's life and a wan Danela wouldn't be far behind.

It was so sad when they reminisced about a favorite family vacation right before he injected her with morphine to put her out of her misery.

Jason1 calmed Amanda down when she questioned why her Jason—Jason2—hadn't chosen to tell the other pilots what he had learned.

He explained that he had chosen a simpler life with a family, while her Jason was more driven to prove his theory worked.

Jason2 isn't even the worst Jason revealed so far. This episode had a Jason imprisoned for an unspecified crime that Daniela had divorced.

Jason1 and Amanda are settling nicely into their thrown-together relationship despite the obstacles. During quiet moments, they are learning more about each other as they recover from their latest near-disaster.

Maybe that's for the best, as Jason2 is souring Daniela on all Jasons.

She called him out on all his decisions on Charlie's birthday on Dark Matter (2024) Season 1 Episode 4.

Daniela is an intelligent woman. Shouldn't she have determined by now that this isn't her meek but loving Jason? She and Charlie have to compare notes.

One thing that Jason2 didn't lie to her about was that he does have a sucker on the hook in Leighton1.

Unlike the driven Leighton2, this Leighton is looking for some excitement in his indolent trust-fund life. Jumping among dimensions would undoubtedly fit the bill.

All Jason2 had to do during Leighton1's "training" was to give him a taste of visiting similar but different dimensions. It was like a round-the-multiverse trip for the rich and bored.

It was hilarious when Jason2 answered Leighton1's question about the most dangerous world he'd visited by cribbing the plot of "Mad Max."

Jason2 will undoubtedly get the financial security he's been seeking for his "family" with Leighton1's offer of $1 million per ampule.

And whatever happened to Leighton2, last seen wandering The Corridor. Apparently, Jason2 didn't give him the necessary guidance either.

Jason2 is the only person who has a complete handle on operating The Box. He earnestly explained what to avoid to Leighton2, who was too excited about his shiny new toy to pay enough attention. He'll soon be lost in the multiverse.

The technician Mara put Jason1 and Amanda in danger after catching up Jason2 during his quick pop back to his dimension to requisition more ampules to sell.

With Jason1 and Amanda learning ever so slowly and Jason2 now aware of their travels, things must be coming to a head soon.

How can Jason1 and Amanda catch up to Jason2?

Does either Leighton come out of their travels alive?

When will Daniela figure out Jason2 isn't h

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on X.