Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Fashion turns fatal in the finale of Elsbeth

The finale is finally upon us! It's been a good season of sleuthing for the Chicago transplant turned unofficial homicide detective.

But all things, good or bad, meaning Elsbeth's functional floral fashion, must end.

Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 10 looks like a tricky one to figure out, though. The only clear thing is that a fashion photographer is murdered, possibly by way of a gunshot.

The promo left a lot to be desired in terms of clues. But as Elsbeth is a "howcatchem," all the pertinent details will be laid out within the first five minutes of the episode.

It's just not very clear who the killer might be, but if we're going by who was featured the most in the trailer and who was the most recognizable face, then it's likely Laura Benanti playing runway model Nadine.

I'm more inclined to believe she is the killer for a couple of reasons.

The first being that I immediately recognized her as Kiki Hope from the Max reboot of The CW show, Gossip Girl. On top of that, she's a familiar face from The Good Wife universe.

Laura Benanti played Renata Ellard in The Good Wife Season 5 Episode 19, "Tying the Knot." Based on those criteria, Benanti's character is likely the murderer.

Still, the show could decide to throw audiences for a loop by throwing a monkey wrench, which is the formulaic protocol that has been Elsbeth up until this point.

At the very least, as this episode will be steeped in the world of NYC fashion, we can only hope that someone gives Elsbeth some advice on how to style her wardrobe.

Of course, the character has every right to wear what she wants, but after nine episodes, the loud patterns are a little rough on the eyesight.

Fashion choices aside, it looks like many viewers got our wish in the form of canine companionship.

In some shots, Elsbeth can be seen walking a familiar purebred pup.

After the journalist was killed in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 8, "Artificial Genius," his pilfered pooch was left without an owner.

Elsbeth was ready to take in the orphaned dog, but it wasn't clear if it would be a permanent home for the cute canine.

Speaking of things here to stay, it looks like Wagner is finally out of the dog house.

In a timely fashion, the captain not only obtained the evidence he needed against Lieutenant Noonan but also managed to bring the corrupt cop in.

Even though the case is wrapped and the season is about to conclude, I'm still not completely convinced that Claudia, Captain Wagner's wife, wasn't involved in the cover-up in some way.

Maybe it's the inherent suspense that goes with watching a murder mystery show, but it's hard to believe that the writers kept her name in every episode just for her to be innocent collateral damage.

It seems odd to focus on anything other than the dark cloud that remained over the titular character's state after Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 9.

A lot happened in the previous episode about a killer cocktail bar owner, but nothing could have prepared viewers for the last few minutes.

When we last left Elsbeth, she had just finished helping Captain Wagner bring Lieutenant Noonan to justice.

It was a happy moment shared by the characters and audiences alike.

However, that joyous moment was only brief, as the captain didn't waste any time telling Elsbeth to leave his precinct.

Granted, he didn't say it in those exact words because Wagner is a gentleman, but he might as well have.

To add insult to injury, he read Elsbeth for filth by telling her that he could never trust her, as she had come to NYC with a hidden agenda to investigate him.

That definitely stung. But the good captain is not wrong. Everything Elsbeth did for Agent Celetano was shady, even if it was in the name of justice.

This will be an awkward situation for Detective Donnelly to walk into.

The investigator was last seen in Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 7, "Something Blue," being much more amiable with Elsbeth and Kaya.

The big question now is, what's going to happen with Kaya? The officer has been through her own whirlwind this season.

From being saddled with the new crazy "police of the police" that turned into an unexpected friendship to finding out that her mentor and boss that she looks up to might be a corrupt cop.

After all that, you'd think the show writers would give the character a bone -- or at least an adorable dog of her own.

Some of the photos for the season finale lean towards a heartfelt goodbye between Elsbeth and Kaya, but I hope beyond all hope that I have that backward.

It's the final episode, and there is still no word or mention of Teddy, Elsbeth's son.

You might recognize the name because he's literally brought up in every episode.

Here's hoping for a last-minute cameo where he comes through the door at the police precinct or Elsbeth's front door and says, "Mom?"

That would be a pretty epic way to end the episode and keep audiences on the edge of their seats for the next season without leaving too much up in the air.

It's been a fun and murderous road since Elsbeth Season 1 Episode 1, but the series has consistently delivered laughs in-between moments of quality police detecting.

Whatever and however the show ends its first season, it will undoubtedly be campy and quirky, as that is the series' bread and butter.

Joshua Pleming is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow him on X.