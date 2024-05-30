Mamie Laverock: When Calls the Heart Star In Recovery Following Near-Fatal Fall

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that actress Mamie Laverock was on life support following a fall from a fifth-story balcony.

Laverock, who has starred on Hallmark's When Calls the Heart on and off since 2014, was being treated for unrelated health issues at a Vancouver hospital at the time of the accident.

Her family shared the news via a GoFundMe page, and fans from all over the world donated money and expressed concern for the 19-year-old's well-being.

The situation remains somewhat uncertain, but we're happy to report that Laverock's condition appears to have improved significantly.

"Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors day she is doing well," reads an update posted on the fundraising page.

"It's impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support," the announcement continues.

The specifics of Laverock's injuries remain unclear, but the fact that the family is able to share a positive update so soon after her fall borders on miraculous.

And based on the description offered by Laverock's mother, Nicole Compton, this is not the first time that Mamie has survived a brush with death in recent weeks.

"On Saturday May 11th , Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency," reads the GoFundMe page.

"Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg.

"Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.

Mamie plays Rosaleen Sullivan on the popular Hallmark period piece.

Her character is often a source of support and comfort to those around her, and it seems that Laverock is equally beloved in real life.

“I love this family, my heart is broken,” tweeted Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s on-screen mother, Molly Sullivan.

“A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can,” she added, along with a link to the GoFundMe page.

“They need all the support they can get to make it through this.”

While today's news is certainly encouraging, it sounds as though Laverock still has quite a long way to go in her recovery.

Our thoughts go out to Mamie and her loved ones, and we'll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

In the meantime, you can follow this link if you wish to donate to Mamie's GoFundMe page.

Hit the comments section below to share your favorite Rosaleen Sullivan memories from a decade of When Calls the Heart.

