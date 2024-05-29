Station 19 Series Finale Spoilers: A Fiery, Tearful, and Bittersweet End of an Era

Like a rallying cry, we're still chanting, Nineteen Forever.

Regardless of how things play out or whether the series has a shot at being rescued by Netflix or literally anyone else, Station 19 will live on in our hearts.

And the (as of now) series finale will be an emotional affair.

Our Station 19 Season 7 Episode 9 review acknowledged that this was arguably one of the season's strongest episodes.

They poured all the drama, angst, humor, love, nostalgia, and heart into an hour that embodied everything that Station 19 is about and what fans love most.

And now everything will come to an end with Station 19's fiery series finale, which will hopefully wrap up this lovely series in a way that can be satisfying for viewers even as they continue to lament this unforgivable cancellation that stings.

We're still gasping over the cliffhangers that saw Theo fighting for his life after a felled tree took him down and left him with internal bleeding.

And if stressing over him wasn't bad enough, we also saw Maya in peril.

In a beautifully shot cinematographic win for the episode, the director and DOP, Maya, and Andy, were separated by a circle of fire that had a panicked Maya with little way out.

It was after some gratifying character realizations that she wonderfully acknowledged how much she had evolved through the series.

The Maya we have at that moment isn't the same woman we met during Station 19 Season 1, and she's all the better for it.

She's a woman who knows that monogamy isn't for the weak but for the dedicated, and the hour hits home how impactful that statement is and how much she's living it and walking that path.

Maya is set up perfectly as she fights and claws her way through so much to get her happy ending.

With that in mind, as stressful as this cliffhanger is for her, one can't envision a scenario where she won't make it out alive.

Station 19 has been at the pinnacle of positive queer representation, particularly with this LGBTQ ship that has been one of the most standout and influential on television.

It would be a huge surprise if, in the final hour, it resorted to such a tired TV trope as "burying your gays."

Plus, after such a long, drawn-out, but realistic process of Maya and Carina planning to have a child of their own, we're waiting with bated breath for that special moment when Carina gets to share that she's pregnant.

They're finally having a baby!

If the final hour doesn't deliver on anything, it's that special moment, and hopefully, a flashback, even if it's simply a few months, to give us an inkling of what this happy family will look like together.

We have our fingers crossed about that one.

But there's also so much Nineteen family content that we must explore and wrap up.

Another big cliffhanger that we'll see resolved is whether or not Travis will take Vic up on her offer to relocate to DC with her.

It's no secret that those two are the truest and purest definition of soul mates the series has produced.

It was heartwarming to hear Travis put it into words when he shared that he felt Michael sent her to him weeks after his death.

Their codependency has made them one of the strongest and most endearing dynamics of the series.

They deserve a spot as one of the greatest platonic relationships ever.

It is hard to envision the two of them in different parts of the country.

They've been each other's support through it all, and while some may argue that this is more of a reason to separate them, it makes perfect sense for them to embark on this new journey together.

Travis has struggled the most with character development over the past few seasons, and he has yet to overcome a sense of stagnancy.

It would be a triumphant moment for him to make this bold move, depart from everything comfortable and familiar, and get a much-deserved fresh start.

And he'd also get to do it with his best friend.

Plus, with his knowledge after his experiences in politics and social justice, he'd be an asset as she navigates the ins and outs of it while getting Crisis One off the ground nationwide.

There's an interesting possibility that Travis could stay in Seattle and focus on pursuing something with Dom.

The hot firefighter had great words of wisdom for Travis and was a source of support.

And he's also right about how Travis needs to learn to let people in.

But it would be nice if Travis could go with Vic and keep things long-distance with Dom.

However, with so much emphasis on Travis' disastrous love life throughout the series, it's gratifying to explore Travis choosing unconditional, platonic love like Vic over messy relationships.

Maybe the perfect end to Travis' story is that as long as he has that and her, the rest doesn't matter as much as we thought.

Hopefully, the hour won't be Theo's swan song.

It wouldn't be totally out of the realm for a series finale to be slightly marred by tragedy.

Such is life, after all.

But as much as Theo was a jerk for a while, no one wants to see him die.

He's still family, and he and Vic have so much unresolved.

Wouldn't it be endearing if, in the end, Theo accompanies Vic and Travis to DC?

Perhaps he needs the combination of a fresh start with the loving support of his "people."

With a character like Ben in the fold, it already appears that they're opening the door for him to return to medicine.

There are several individuals leaving Grey's Anatomy, and some significant changes have been made at Grey Sloan Memorial, including leadership, among other things.

Warren could just as easily return to medicine since his body is failing him.

He's always been an exceptional doctor, and despite Grey's over-bloated cast, he'd be a welcome addition to the series.

It also means we could have some crossover appeal despite the ending of the series.

With all of these changes, Andy has clearly gotten everything that she desires, but it won't look like she imagined.

However, the bright light in all of that is that she will get to create her own version of a Station 19 family.

A new generation of firefighters is waiting to be led the same way that Andy was.

We already saw some rendition of a younger Jack, and she has already taken a mentorship role with another young female firefighter.

Side note, if this series finale doesn't feature Grey Damon, I will be pissed.

There is no 19 without Jack getting to say goodbye, dammit!

The series finale will likely allude to the future of Station 19, a new generation where this house gets to build a new family all over again.

Most of the others have spread their wings, gotten all they could from this experience, and will thrive in their personal and professional lives in different ways.

It's the close of Nineteen's chapter as we know it, but there's a glimmer of light that its legacy will live on.

And or a series finale, that's all you can ask for, especially given the circumstances if the series ends abruptly.

So, my fellow Station 19 Fanatics, I guess we'll have to grab our snacks, tissues, comfy clothes, and maybe even a friend or two and face the series finale together as a family.

What are you hoping to see in the series finale?!

Let's get it all out in the comments below!

The series finale of Station 19 airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC. We'll have you covered with one of our full reviews.

