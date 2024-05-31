The Hunting Party Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

NBC has always been known for crime procedurals, so it's no surprise they have given another one a series order.

The Hunting Party is a new crime procedural set to premiere at midseason in 2025.

It's a high-concept procedural that promises intrigue and action with a list of well-known actors. Here is what we know about the series so far.

What is The Hunting Party?

The Hunting Party is a crime procedural about a team of investigators who track down and capture dangerous killers who have recently escaped from a top-secret prison that's not supposed to exist.

Crime procedurals have become the most popular Primetime television, so The Hunting Party should fit right in.

NBC is one of the networks launching the most new scripted content. In the fall, the network plans to air a medical drama, Brilliant Minds, starring Zachary Quinto from Star Trak, and a medical mockumentary called St. Denis Medical, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey.

NBC also adds another comedy, Happy's Place, reuniting Reba McIntyre and Melissa Peterman.

Who Created The Hunting Party?

JJ Bailey and his co-creator Jake Coburn and Universal Television created The Hunting Party. Universal Television produces the series.

Bailey entered his UTV deal in 2022, and this is his first series order deal. He created the series, wrote the pilot episode, and serves as co-showrunner and executive producer with Coburn.

Bailey previously wrote the NBC pilot Echo, which revolved around investigators solving crimes by traveling to the past and inhabiting the victims' bodies.

Coburn has worked with UTV since 2021. In 2022, he co-created the NBC thriller The Endgame, about an international arms dealer who ran bank heists from prison. An FBI agent, played by Ryan Michelle Bathe, wrecked those plans.

They are both well-versed in writing about different types of procedurals and criminals, so this should be a fun team. We're excited about this series.

Who Stars in The Hunting Party?

Melissa Roxburgh headlines the cast of The Hunting Party.

Roxburgh is most well-known for portraying Michaela Stone in NBC's Manifest, along with Once Upon a Time's Josh Dallas.

Earlier in May, Roxburgh debuted on CBS's Tracker as Dr. Dory Shaw, the younger sister of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley).

While she initially agreed to recur in the series, her role in The Hunting Party could change things. Ideally, we would love to see her appear on both.

Josh McKenzie is also returning to NBC.

He recently ended a three-year run as Lucas Hayes on La Brea, during which his character evolved from moody and angry to a leader of their community.

McKenzie is also known for many Australian and New Zealand television shows, including the prime-time soap opera Shortland Street. McKenzie can be seen next in Season 2 of The Twelve.

Rounding out the cast are Patrick Sabongui and Sara Garcia.

Interestingly, both actors aired on The CW's The Flash. Sabongui has also appeared in Homeland and Shameless.

Most recently, Garcia starred in the Hallmark Channel's Ride as Valerie Galindo.

What is Known About The Hunting Party's Main Characters?

There are only minimal details about the four main characters so far.

Roxburgh plays Rebecca "Bex" Henderson. She is a savvy ex-FBI agent who was recruited to the program because of their reputation as a profiler and her ability to catch the world's most dangerous criminals.

McKenzie plays Shane Florence, a former soldier in Irag and a prison guard in a secret facility. He's charismatic, sincere, and charming.

Sabongui plays Ryan Hassani, a CIA agent versed in crisis management. He's more casual than he appears.

Garcia plays Jennifer Morales, an Army major who remains optimistic despite her upbringing.

How Much Production Has Been Done on The Hunting Party?

In February 2024, The Hunting Party's writers room began. It was the first NBC series ordered to a series pick-up for the 2024-25 broadcast season.

Filming will begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, in June.

Vancouver is a famous filming location for many series and was recently used for CBS's Fire Country.

Is There a Trailer for The Hunting Party?

There isn't a trailer yet, which isn't surprising given the late approval for the fall lineup as noted above.

While other new series have photos and trailers, it's dependent on how early the shows began production.

The strikes last fall gave some shows a leg up in that department, but when we see a trailer, we'll be sure to share it with you right here.

When Will The Hunting Party Premiere?

NBC has yet to announce a specific premiere date for The Hunting Party, but it will premiere sometime during midseason.

It would pair well with the network's new adventure series, Destination X, where contestants embark on a road trip of a lifetime but are unaware of their destination.

For those who like action and adventure, these shows are bound to get our adrenaline pumping with anticipation.

When and Where Can You Stream The Hunting Party?

Peacock is the NBC streaming app.

That's where you'll find episodes of The Hunting Party when they become available.

Each will be available to stream the day after it airs. We will update you when we have more information about the schedule.

How Many Episodes Will Be In The Hunting Party Season 1?

While we don't know the series' episode order at this time, we can make some educated guesses.

Freshman series are rarely ordered for more than 13 episodes, and most broadcast shows receive that number for a new series.

The key to earning more episodes is for new fans to embrace the series. If you're interested in this show, you need to watch it across the NBC platforms to let the network know you want more.

If your goal is to wait for it to arrive on Netflix, you might never see more than the initial release.

