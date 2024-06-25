FBI: International Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

CBS certainly hit the jackpot when they decided to hitch their wagon to the FBI franchise in 2018.

Since then, the franchise has expanded into an entire universe of interconnected characters and stories through fantastic writing and acting.

As the third spinoff of the original series, FBI: International has proven to be yet another golden goose for the franchise and network as a whole.

After the conclusion of the third season, the show made a lot of waves with behind-the-scenes rumblings that will continue to ripple through to the next season.

While recasting is not unheard of in police procedurals, audiences are still curious about what this means for their favorite Fly Team. Here at TV Fanatic, we have all the information to tell you everything we know so far!

Has FBI: International Been Renewed for Season 4?

You're darn right it is!

CBS wasted no time, giving this series the green light for another season in April 2024, just a few months after its February premiere.

The overwhelming popularity of all three FBI shows led to a franchise renewal across the board after the network reported substantial numbers. Fans can look forward to the series' return alongside its sister shows, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

What Is FBI: International About?

The series follows members of the FBI's international "Fly Team," elite Special Agents headquartered in Budapest who locate and neutralize threats against American interests worldwide, principally in Europe.

The conclusion of FBI: International Season 3 saw some unexpected twists and turns that likely reflected the behind-the-scenes cast shake-up, which will inevitably see the next season veer away from its formulaic approach to the case-by-week format of the CBS show.

Given that Luke Kleintank's Scott Forrester was confirmed to be on the run with his mom at the end of the season, establishing that he will probably not be returning to the FBI in any fashion in the foreseeable future.

At the moment, the story for the fourth season is up in the air, and the writers can take any direction they choose.

Still, a new character will likely be brought in to serve as Supervisory Special Agent to guide and instruct the Fly Team.

How Many Episodes Will FBI: International Season 4 Have?

The series' first two seasons consisted of twenty-plus episodes, with the third deviating to roughly half that length, mainly due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that affected many shows during the 2023-24 broadcast season.

No official episode count has been released yet for FBI: International, but unless there is another strike, the series will probably return to its original length.

Regardless of its episode number, audiences will be happy to see their favorite elite team return to the small screen for more of all the action and drama that comes with working a government job.

Who Is In FBI: International Season 4?

That's a loaded question for the upcoming fall broadcast season, as reports during the third revealed that crucial cast members, including Luke Kleintank and Heida Reed, would be exiting the series.

Carter Redwood (Orange is the New Black) as Special Agent Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer) as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Eva-Jane Willis (The Power) as Megan "Smitty" Garretson

Christina Wolfe (The Ark) as Special Agent Amanda Tate

Thankfully, CBS quickly filled the gaps, especially with the series lead departing.

Christina Wolfe was brought in as a replacement for Reed's character, while Jesse Lee Soffer was cast in an undisclosed role. However, he is speculated to serve as the new Supervisory Special agent.

It's an interesting casting choice since Soffer already has an established character in Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire, all of which share a universe with FBI: International. However, it's been confirmed that he will be playing a brand-new character.

In the past, audiences might have balked at an actor playing a role other than their original character, but in recent years, shows like American Horror Story and Chucky have proven viewers are fine with that kind of switch-up.

Is There a Trailer for FBI: International Season 4?

Since the show is still in production, there is no trailer just yet, but as we inch through the summer months and approach Fall, CBS will undoubtedly release a trailer to whet the audience's appetite.

But don't worry -- here at TV Fanatic, we will make sure everyone knows about any trailers the moment they arrive!

Where Can I Watch FBI: International Season 4?

The exciting crime drama airs on the CBS network on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m.

Unless told otherwise, that is the expected day of the week the series will air when it returns in the Fall.

Episodes will be available on Paramount+ the next day, and subscribers to Paramount+ Essential may be able to watch them live.

All three previous seasons are currently streaming on the app, so viewers everywhere can catch up and rewatch the series before it returns.

When Is the Premiere Date For FBI: International Season 4?

Beyond knowing that the series will return in the Fall, there is no official date for the premiere, but audiences wouldn't be wrong to expect the series to return in September as the first two seasons did.

What Other Shows Are On The Fall Line-up?

This coming season of FBI: International is sure to be a doozy. With so much changing in such a short amount of time, viewers are likely anxious to see what's in store for them, but between each riveting episode, audiences can enjoy the incredible CBS Fall Line-up.

Fans can catch up with the bureau's New York office in FBI, where First-class agents bring all their talents, intelligence, and expertise to investigate cases of tremendous magnitude in this fast-paced drama.

Speaking of New York, while you're there, check in with Queen Latifah's Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious past who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn as NYC's guardian angel in the fifth season of The Equalizer.

CBS is bringing enough unique skills to go around with the return of the hit show Tracker starring Justin Hartley.

It returns for its second season, and survivalist Colter Shaw continues using his expert tracking skills to help law enforcement and private citizens in exchange for reward money.

When you're ready for the law to go from the streets to the court, Kathy Bates has your back in the all-new series Matlock.

The series follows a septuagenarian who returns to the workforce at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases.

FBI: International has one of the most anticipated seasons for the upcoming broadcast season, and we don't blame viewers because we are just as curious about what's in store as everyone else!

