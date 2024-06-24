Freaky Friday Sequel Starring Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis Begins Production

Do you want to be transported back to the time when Paris Hilton and Friendster were the hottest things on the internet, but you don't have the time or inclination to participate in a wacky experiment from a sci-fi comedy?

Well, good news!

Production on Disney's upcoming Freaky Friday sequel -- a followup to the 2003 hit starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis -- is officially underway!

Yes, Disney issued a press release today that features the first photo of Lohan and Curtis on set.

The studio also revealed that Chad Michael Murray and Mark Harmon will reprise their roles from the last installment.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also be joining the cast.

There's been very little word on what's in store plot-wise.

But if we had to guess, we'd say Butters (who crushed it in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) will play daughter to Lohan's harried, workaholic mom.

Bodies will be swapped, lessons will be learned, and Curtis -- now in the role of the sage grandmother -- will offer wry commentary on the proceedings.

That's just speculation, of course, but these Disney family comedies tend not to stray too far from the proven formula, so we're pretty confident in our prediction.

For Curtis, the highly anticipated legacy-quel is part of a recent renaissance that's taken her to new heights in terms of both commercial appeal (the new, highly successful installments in the Halloween franchise) and critical acclaim (her first Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once).

For LiLo, this is the latest milestone on her comeback trail.

The actress -- who was widely dismissed as yet another burned-out child star just a few short years ago -- has been enjoying an unexpected resurgence in recent years.

Like her Mean Girls costar Lacey Chabert, Lindsay has found a home in the holidays, starring in a series of seasonally themed romcoms.

She kicked off a multi-project deal with Netflix with 2022's Falling For Christmas.

Lohan followed that up with the St. Patrick's Day romcom Irish Wish, and she's got another Netflix Christmas flick slated for release later this year.

Sadly, Freaky Friday 2 (no official title has been revealed yet) won't hit theaters until 2025 (the release date is also under wraps or undetermined).

But you can bet that whevener it comes out, it'll be a hit with millennial moms and their Gen Alpha daughters.

