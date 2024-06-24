Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1: Cast & Character Guide

You can't keep a good Cooper down. Young Sheldon may have seen its final episode, but that doesn't mean audiences are done enjoying every bit of the family that bore a "bazinga" loving Sheldon.

This time, however, the focus is on the eldest son as he navigates the adult world while starting a family with his wife, who is twelve years older than the tire entrepreneur in the new show Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Obviously, as a spinoff of a spinoff, there are bound to be some familiar faces returning from either of its sister series, but for now, CBS is keeping the cast and characters close to its chest with a core four.

As it stands, it seems like the series will be all about the McAllisters, with Mandy's parents in tow to help out with her small, budding family.

Either way, we have everything you need to know about these lovable and funny characters before they hit the small screen everywhere this fall with our Cast & Character Guide for the series!

Montana Jordan

Role: Georgie Cooper

It can't be easy having a little brother who is a certified genius in a small Texan town, not to mention one that enters the same grade as you in high school, which certainly explains his animosity towards the young Sheldon Cooper.

But if it weren't for Georgie, his other two siblings might not even exist, as his out-of-wedlock conception is the whole reason Mary and George Senior got married in the first place. And if it could work for them, it can most certainly work for Georgie, right?

Sure, he dropped out of high school his senior year to be a salesman, but some people have a calling to be one of Texas's most successful tire store chains.

This rock music-loving budding entrepreneur has a heart of gold. He was the one to take care of Mary and Missy after their father sadly passed away.

With so much backstory laid out in The Big Bang Theory, it'll be interesting to see how the writers weave together his tale of his transformation from salesman to twice-divorced titan of tires.

Montana Jordan has only been in the television industry for eight years, with just a few acting credits under his belt. Still, in just that short time, he has made an impression on audiences everywhere as the lovable, hardworking Texan he is.

The nonprofit Young Artist Foundation even nominated him for Best Performance in a TV Series.

Known for:

Young Sheldon (2017-2024)

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (2018)

The Big Bang Theory (2018)

Emily Osment

Role: Mandy McAllister

She may not be the inspiration for the Barry Manilow classic, but Mandy McAllister has done a great job lighting a spark under Georgie Cooper to step up as a husband and father.

The only question now is how will she handle a child-like husband while having her own child.

She has a lot to thank Georgie for, considering she was estranged from her family until he stepped in and brought them all back together.

It'll be interesting to see how the dynamic will work since she's twelve years older than the eldest of the Cooper kids, having entered her thirties just as Georgie has legally become an adult.

What's likely on everyone's minds is how long this ship will stay afloat, knowing that Georgie and Mandy will eventually call it quits. As the series title suggests, this is only the first marriage.

The writers have some time on their hands, considering it was never established how long their first marriage lasted or what happened between them after the divorce since the child they have together will keep them in each other's lives.

Emily Osment has been gracing the small screen for twenty-five years. She gained prominence on the Disney channel as a child actor and won a Teen Choice Award for TV Showkick for her role in the hit kids show Hannah Montana.

Some could say her entry into the entertainment industry was inevitable, considering how prolific her older brother, Haley Joel Osment, was in his younger years.

Known for:

Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

Young & Hungry (2014-2018)

Mom (2015-2016)

Pretty Smart (2021)

Will Sasso

Role: Jim McAllister

It takes a strong man to admit the pants in the house are squarely worn by the missus, but that's the kind of good-natured man Jim McAllister is.

This loving father and husband always seem to see something worth smiling or hugging for, making him all the more lovable.

Sadly, he has found himself caught between the crossfire of his stubborn wife and pregnant daughter, but someone must be the glue that keeps the family together.

As the owner of the local tire shop, it's a solid assumption that he will play a large part in steering Georgie's career in the automotive industry and will hopefully help ease the pain of George Senior's death to help the young Cooper cope.

There are some faces that pop up on the TV screen that you know you've seen somewhere but are just not sure of, and you don't look into them because you have a feeling you'll see them again. That's Will Sasso.

The man has been showing up in and out of movies and television shows for over thirty years with enough acting credits to overwhelm even the most avid boob tube watchers.

The man has been in over seventy shows and more than twenty-five films!

Known for:

Loudermilk (2017-2020)

The Orville (2018-2019)

Mom (2019-2021)

Acapulco (2022-2024)

Rachel Bay Jones

Role: Audrey McAllister

Don't let that sweet smile fool you. Texan women are just bred differently.

The Longhorn State seems to produce some strong women who know how to put down their feet and use their voices to be heard.

That's precisely Audrey as the matriarch of the McAllister clan; she is a no-nonsense woman who sees things with a black-and-white mentality that could give Mary Cooper a run for her money.

Although she did not take the news of Mandy's pregnancy well, she did manage to turn a corner in the seventh season of Young Sheldon and become a more respectful and kind mother.

Viewers are likely in store for a heaping helping of Audrey's opinions this fall as one of the series' main characters.

Overbearing mothers with opinions about newborns are a dime a dozen, but this mama will likely put them all to shame.

CBS certainly hit gold when they cast Rachel Bay Jones as Mandy's mother since the Broadway actress is only one award away from landing herself the illustrious EGOT achievement.

With an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony to boot, she needs an Oscar to win the American entertainment award bingo.

That's quite the feat, considering her roots are in the theater, and this Broadway thespian has only been in the film and television industry for eight years.

Honestly, the clock is just ticking away until Jones lands herself a little golden bald man to put on her shelf next to the gramophone, spinnable medallion, and winged woman.

Known for:

Why Women Kill (2021)

United States of Al (2021-2022)

The Good Doctor (2021-2022)

Though the list is small, we suspect there will be quite a few familiar faces from The Big Bang Theory franchise who will make their way over to this humble little show to remind audiences why they fell in love with these characters and their stories.







